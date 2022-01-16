Judging Joe Biden's first year in office The beginning of the Biden Presidency is being measured by opposing forces – both by legislative wins, and by the economic headwinds of the continuing pandemic. CBS News' John Dickerson talks with Harvard University historian Jill Lepore, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, and The Atlantic's James Fallows about the presidency's "return to normalcy"; the chaos surrounding the withdrawal from Afghanistan and COVID-19 testing; the contrasting news of low unemployment and rising inflation; and how Joe Biden's temperament may be the most powerful tool being wielded by the Oval Office.