"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/16 Ted Koppel hosts our special broadcast exploring the ways in which America has drifted apart, and how we can still come together. Stories include: Why some Oregonians want to move the border to become part of Idaho; a visit to Teton County, Wyoming, home to the widest income divide in America; conversations with musician-activist John Legend, and TV producer Norman Lear; a look back on our country's violent political history; the polarization generated by talk radio, and the corrosive effects of social media; an examination of why blue collar jobs are stigmatized; and a workshop held by Braver Angels, a non-profit aimed at bring Red and Blue Americans together.