"Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior" Ric Prado spent 24 years with the Central Intelligence Agency working undercover with anti-communist rebels in Central America, and in operations against communist insurgencies in Peru and the Philippines, before tracking a rising financier of terrorism named Osama bin Laden. The retired agent talks about his new book, "Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior," with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.