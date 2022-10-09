John David Washington on his Broadway debut John David Washington originally wanted to avoid following in the footsteps of his father, actor Denzel Washington. But after an injury sidelined his football career, he auditioned for the part of a football player – and launched a successful new career, starring in "BlacKkKlansman," "Tenet," and the new film "Amsterdam." He talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about being "Denzel's son," and making his Broadway debut in a revival of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson," playing the role created by his costar Samuel L. Jackson 35 years ago.