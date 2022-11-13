Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/13

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer looks at the insidious effects of ageism. Also: Pauley sits down with veteran journalist Judy Woodruff; Martha Teichner looks back at this week's midterm elections, while David Pogue examines why gerrymandering has gotten worse; Tracy Smith interviews comedian Adam Sandler; Mark Whitaker looks at how Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey are helping to reshape television behind the camera; Lee Cowan reports on a search for military plane crash victims buried in an Alaska glacier for 70 years; and Rita Braver visits a Van Gogh retrospective in Detroit.
