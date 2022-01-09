"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/9 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Rita Braver talks with historians assessing the Trump Presidency. Plus: David Martin sits down with Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein; David Pogue examines the world of TikTok comedy videos; Mo Rocca visits singer-songwriter Sonny Curtis; Chip Reid reports on the creation of a statue of JFK for the Kennedy Center; Lucy Craft explores a Japanese tradition – the penny candy store; and we remember Sidney Poitier, through Lesley Stahl's 2013 interview with the Oscar-winning actor.