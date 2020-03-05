The New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Mercedes Southard's remains were found nearly six months after she was reported missing in Ohio.
Kyle Slaymaker, a self-proclaimed life coach with a "spanking fetish," was found guilty of child sexual abuse, authorities said.
KDKA-TV Back-to-school 2026
Usually held on Friday to echo the high school football tradition, the Steelers moved the practice to Saturday this year in Latrobe.
A suspect has been charged in three Mon Valley shootings thanks in part to cellphone videos.
Brett Wilson is a rare case, having beaten cancer twice; now her nonprofit helps families in the fight.
Sunday will be hot with lower humidity, but storms are on the horizon on Monday.
A Fayette County woman was found guilty of third-degree murder in the 2024 death of her 2-year-old stepchild.
While the importance of the family support system is timeless, a new study found it creates financial stressors for all involved.
The store will be located at the North Hills Village shopping center along McKnight Road.
The number of people who are food insecure is rising, and experts have said that it is only going to get worse.
Just when it looked like relief was heading our way at the gas pump, prices could spike once again in Pittsburgh.
A Westmoreland County family said having a secret room is not as cool as it sounds, after finding a large void under their garage built by Ryan Homes
Last year, Americans received nearly 30 billion scam robocalls and text messages.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 3.5% toll increase that goes into effect on January 3, 2027.
After about three dozen Allegheny County home deeds were fraudulently put into an LLC's name, experts are sharing tips for protecting yourself.
Want to check the latest product recalls, click here!
Sunday will be hot with lower humidity, but storms are on the horizon on Monday.
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’s forecast!
The KDKA First Alert Weather Team brings you the latest forecasts and weather information to keep you and your family safe and informed.
The Weather Watcher Network is a way for you to join the KDKA Weather Team. By sharing your weather observations, photos, and storm reports you will help us monitor weather conditions neighborhood by neighborhood, as it happens.
The New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Western Pennsylvania has historically been a hotbed for producing talent that succeeds in the NFL.
Usually held on Friday to echo the high school football tradition, the Steelers moved the practice to Saturday this year in Latrobe.
Mark Kulbis is also facing misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr.
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 9-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game skid.
Brett Wilson is a rare case, having beaten cancer twice; now her nonprofit helps families in the fight. Megan Shinn shares her work in the KD Sunday Spotlight.
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’s forecast!
Steeler Nation made their way out to Latrobe on Saturday for the team's annual nighttime practice. For many fans, the practice presents their only opportunity to check out training camp. KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer has more.
Stay on top of the weather in the Pittsburgh area with First Alert Meteorologist Trey Fulbright's forecast!
The Senate early on Saturday confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general, installing President Trump's former defense lawyer as the nation's top law enforcement official.
While the importance of the family support system is timeless, a new study found it creates financial stressors for all involved.
Just when it looked like relief was heading our way at the gas pump, prices could spike once again in Pittsburgh.
It's been 15 years since the Disney Store called Ross Park Mall home, but it's coming back starting this weekend.
Anna Lauterbach is using her experience to give back to the next generation of athletes in more ways than one.
After sitting empty for more than a decade, the Rock Springs Roller Rink is getting a new chapter.
Do you know someone who is making a positive difference?
A community in Butler County said repeated boil water advisories have them uneasy about their water quality.
An investigation into alleged theft at the North Versailles tax collector's office is underway.
Nearly five months into a major road construction project in Beaver County, several small business owners say they are struggling to keep customers coming through the door.
Opposition to a data center at the back end of an industrial park is growing among residents of Hanover Township, Washington County.
A small community in Fayette County is pushing for answers after finding what appears to be raw sewage spilling into the woods.
The New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Mercedes Southard's remains were found nearly six months after she was reported missing in Ohio.
Kyle Slaymaker, a self-proclaimed life coach with a "spanking fetish," was found guilty of child sexual abuse, authorities said.
KDKA-TV Back-to-school 2026
Usually held on Friday to echo the high school football tradition, the Steelers moved the practice to Saturday this year in Latrobe.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
The Senate Homeland Security Committee voted to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress over his refusal to answer questions during testimony before the committee last week.
Part of the state budget calls for $20 million to go to main street development in communities.
On Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Mr. Trump and cautioned him against conducting a fresh round of strikes on Iran, CBS News learned.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate to testify on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic but invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in answering all questions.
While the importance of the family support system is timeless, a new study found it creates financial stressors for all involved.
The store will be located at the North Hills Village shopping center along McKnight Road.
The number of people who are food insecure is rising, and experts have said that it is only going to get worse.
Just when it looked like relief was heading our way at the gas pump, prices could spike once again in Pittsburgh.
A Westmoreland County family said having a secret room is not as cool as it sounds, after finding a large void under their garage built by Ryan Homes
How much has our intern learned about the team since she started her internship?
Whisker Wonderland is bringing a cuteness overload and sharing their story with us. This may be your sign to become a cat parent!
Daisy is in Washington County to show us why this world-class baseball event remains so special to the community.
Jimmy Big Muscles is back in the PTL kitchen to bring the ocean's freshness all the way to Pittsburgh.
Boaz is turning up the heat at Pittsburgh’s one-of-a-kind Celtic Fire Festival!
A community in Butler County said repeated boil water advisories have them uneasy about their water quality.
An investigation into alleged theft at the North Versailles tax collector's office is underway.
Nearly five months into a major road construction project in Beaver County, several small business owners say they are struggling to keep customers coming through the door.
Opposition to a data center at the back end of an industrial park is growing among residents of Hanover Township, Washington County.
A small community in Fayette County is pushing for answers after finding what appears to be raw sewage spilling into the woods.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Doctors are finding they are faced with questions about health advice from social media, but they caution that you can't always trust what you find.
August 1 is PA Donor Day, a day to bring awareness to organ donation and the countless lives it can save.
Chris Deluzio and Ro Khanna met with nurses at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh as the healthcare workers push for a new deal.
Allegheny County has nearly three dozen cases of cyclosporiasis resulting in two hospitalizations.
The New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Western Pennsylvania has historically been a hotbed for producing talent that succeeds in the NFL.
Usually held on Friday to echo the high school football tradition, the Steelers moved the practice to Saturday this year in Latrobe.
Mark Kulbis is also facing misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr.
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 9-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game skid.
Part of the state budget calls for $20 million to go to main street development in communities.
Amtrak is adding a second trip from Pittsburgh to New York later this year, officials said during a public board meeting.
Attention is brewing around a proposed variance for Bethel Bakery to expand its parking.
The organizers of a plan aimed at making Pittsburgh's South Side safer are standing by their efforts.
Data center projects are on municipal drawing boards across the Pittsburgh region, and public opposition is growing.
The popular vocal quintet Pentatonix is returning to Pittsburgh this holiday season.
Joe Manganiello says even when he spent 25 years living in Los Angeles, he always considered Pittsburgh home.
Paramount Skydance on Friday said it would delay the deal until as late as June 2027.
Dave Matthews stopped by a Pittsburgh restaurant before his show at Star Lake on Friday night.
The ruling comes after a coalition of 12 states sued to block the deal, arguing it would harm consumers and the entertainment industry.
Brett Wilson is a rare case, having beaten cancer twice; now her nonprofit helps families in the fight. Megan Shinn shares her work in the KD Sunday Spotlight.
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’s forecast!
Steeler Nation made their way out to Latrobe on Saturday for the team's annual nighttime practice. For many fans, the practice presents their only opportunity to check out training camp. KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer has more.
Stay on top of the weather in the Pittsburgh area with First Alert Meteorologist Trey Fulbright's forecast!
The Senate early on Saturday confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general, installing President Trump's former defense lawyer as the nation's top law enforcement official.
Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons with the team.
Pitt's regular season has ended with an 8-4 record.
Pitt's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 37-15 loss to Notre Dame.
Mason Heintschel set a new Pitt freshman single-game passing record in the Pitt win at Acrisure Stadium.
The 44th annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund will help our neighbors in need have a nice meal for Thanksgiving.