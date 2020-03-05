CBS News Live
Fitzgerald tested positive last week after he was in close contact with someone who had COVID-19.
The debate over keeping or cutting six PCA positions raged on.
Click for links to more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.
Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin features recipes with fresh produce ahead of Earth Day.
Temperatures will rise and we won't see any rain on Wednesday.
A new study shows that one in five children are prediabetic and that trend is alarming for many parents.
Officers have been attempting to get the suspect out of the home on Good Street.
From The Heart Companion Services was found to have not paid overtime wages to its employees.
A man wanted by police in Ohio is now in jail following a standoff in Washington County.
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
Homeowners in the neighborhoods of Panther Hollow and Four Mile Run live in the shadows of giant nonprofits.
Residents and firefighters rely on hydrants in any fire emergency, but what if they don't work?
Identity thieves stole billions of dollars intended for unemployed Pennsylvanians.
The Pittsburgh police SWAT team is an elite force with special training and skills.
Cryptocurrency is a new type of digital money used entirely online.
Tuesday's board meeting in Mt. Lebanon featured a lengthy debate over personal care assistants.
Allegheny County Police are searching for a killer that shot and killed two people and wounded another. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest.
KDKA's John Shumway reports on an alarming trend for parents related to the health of their children.
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
Police have arrested 29-year-old Tyquan Cornell in relation to a deadly shooting on April 10.
Duquesne University will be adding three new women's varsity sports teams in the near future.
Three hits were all the Milwaukee Brewers needed to get reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes his first win of the season
KDKA's Rich Walsh breaks down the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dwayne Haskins died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.
The 4th inning grand slam set up the win for the Brewers.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has asked a candidate for lieutenant governor to stop using his name and image in a campaign ad.
Republican voters will pick their nominee for Senate just four weeks from Tuesday.
Pennsylvania is one of the few states left that do not allow registered independent voters to vote in the primary.
12 of the 16 protesters settled their cases.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it.
Check your medicine cabinet.
Hempvana pain relief products and Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are being recalled.
More than a million hot glue guns are now on the recall list.
Sen. Bob Casey sent a letter to the FDA about reports of illness and deaths linked to recalled baby formula.
A special program for teens interested in learning about aviation is coming to Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg.
In this Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is featuring recipes with fresh produce ahead of Earth Day.
For her upcoming vacation, PTL's Mikey Hood is taking scuba diving lessons and she's invited us along.
Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
A new study shows that one in five children are prediabetic and that trend is alarming for many parents.
From The Heart Companion Services was found to have not paid overtime wages to its employees.
Allegheny County police are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
When it comes to parenting, one of the most difficult things to deal with involves trying to get your child to go to sleep and to stay asleep.
Monday is the deadline day for taxes!
The vote signals a win for baristas across Pennsylvania.
Included in the investment is an expansion of Google's Pittsburgh offices.
PTL's Daisy Jade heads over the Duolingo headquarters in East Liberty to find out more about the success of the app that teaching people other languages.
On the episode called "Last Dance," an infamous arms dealer is released from prison and Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions from an undercover operation he worked over a year ago.
Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa and Logic are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh.
Rupe helped bring Black music to a general audience.
Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.
The PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza opened for the season on Monday.
A violent morning in the North Side saw 11 victims, including 2 dead juveniles and 9 others who were injured.
Western Pennsylvania is bracing for a severe winter storm consisting of rain, ice, and snow throughout the region.
The trapped Port Authority bus was lifted from the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site in Frick Park on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The bus was on the bridge when the structure gave way on Friday, injuring at least 10 people.
The Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on the morning of Jan. 28, 2022. The structure is located at Forbes and Braddock Avenues and spans Frick Park, below is Hot Dog Dam Dog Park and a walking/running trail.
Viewer and KDKA-TV Staff photos from the snowstorm on Jan. 16, 2022.