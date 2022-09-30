John Stamos opens up about his childhood desire for fame

John Stamos wanted to be famous from a very young age but, as an adult, had a life he didn't always want to live, he said in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Sunday, October 2 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

"I wanted to be famous; I wanted to be famous so bad," he said. "And once I got it, I loved it. I still do. You know, these people go, 'Oh, I hate being famous.' … If you see me somewhere, ask for a picture. I'm happy to do it because it's what I wanted my whole life."

Stamos (who is about to start the second season of the Disney+ series "Big Shot") has been a fixture in the entertainment landscape for decades. He's worked on everything from daytime soap operas to Broadway shows, and is also an accomplished musician who tours with The Beach Boys. He's perhaps best known for his work on the TV series "Full House."

He admits some of the attention that came with the family sitcom was difficult because it wasn't where he saw himself as an actor.

The show helped make him a huge star … and with looks, charm and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seemed like he had the perfect life. But there were times, Stamos said, he didn't always want to live it.

"For the longest time, when I was not sober, when I was fuzzy, I thought, 'I've done it all' … I didn't wanna kill myself, but I didn't care if I died," Stamos said.

"I didn't. I said, 'I've done it all … If I die tomorrow, it's OK,'" he added. "What was I thinking? I hadn't done it all – I still haven't done it all, not even close."

John Stamos, currently starring in the series "Big Shot," with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

Stamos also talks with Smith about his parents, his long association with The Beach Boys, marriage and fatherhood.

To watch a trailer for the series "Big Shot" click on the video player below:

