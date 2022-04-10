Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/10

Host: Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Martin looks at the investigation of war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine. Plus: Seth Doane talks with Bill Browder, who helped create the Magnitsky Act aimed at human rights abuses and money laundering; David Pogue explains the ABCs of cryptocurrency; Rita Braver visits musical comedian Randy Rainbow; Lesley Stahl interviews Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson, stars of the new series "The First Lady"; Mo Rocca profiles Beanie Feldstein, starring in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl"; and Faith Salie investigates a NYC exhibit of Sherlock Holmes memorabilia.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.