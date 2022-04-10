"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/10 Host: Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Martin looks at the investigation of war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine. Plus: Seth Doane talks with Bill Browder, who helped create the Magnitsky Act aimed at human rights abuses and money laundering; David Pogue explains the ABCs of cryptocurrency; Rita Braver visits musical comedian Randy Rainbow; Lesley Stahl interviews Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson, stars of the new series "The First Lady"; Mo Rocca profiles Beanie Feldstein, starring in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl"; and Faith Salie investigates a NYC exhibit of Sherlock Holmes memorabilia.