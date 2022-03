From 2009: Madeleine Albright's pins Former Secretary of State and Ambassador to the United Nations Madeleine Albright died on Wed., March 23, 2022, at the age of 84. In this "Sunday Morning" story that aired September 27, 2009, CBS News' Katie Couric talked with Albright about how her decorative broaches became a part of her diplomatic arsenal (sparked by a comment from Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein). They also visit an exhibit featuring more than 200 of Albright's pins at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City.