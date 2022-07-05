Here Comes The Sun: Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov and Marcel the Shell Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov sits down with Anthony Mason to discuss his role in “The Cherry Orchard” at Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He also voices his opinion on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Also, David Pogue meets the creators of Marcel the Shell, an animated character who stars in the film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”