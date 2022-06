How the Watergate scandal changed Washington Fifty years after the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at Washington's Watergate complex, we are still piecing together the story of a crime, and a coverup, that brought down a presidency. CBS News' Robert Costa talks with journalist Garrett Graff, author of "Watergate: A New History," about what we are still learning of a political tragedy, and in what ways the unfolding scandal has shaped Washington today.