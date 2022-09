The Queen's Six: From hymns to show tunes In 2008, six members of the Choir of St. George's Chapel, which has sung for services at Windsor Castle for nearly 700 years, formed The Queen's Six, a group that performs music you won't find in any hymnal, from pop to Broadway. Correspondent David Pogue talks with The Queen's Six about performing for Queen Elizabeth II, and welcoming a female singer into the group for the first time.