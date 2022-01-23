The top 1%: Should wealth have its limits?

The richest one percent of Americans now owns 16 times the wealth of the bottom 50 percent. That disparity has brought to light questions about the need for billionaires – and their need for even more money. Correspondent Mark Whitaker talks with activist-filmmaker Abigail Disney and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy about whether acquiring a billion or more dollars is a valued goal; and with professor Ingrid Robeyns, who proposes the concept of "limitarianism" – determining a moral limit to how much wealth one can accumulate.