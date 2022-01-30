Live

Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/30

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue discusses a history of racial violence with Bryan Stevenson at the new Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala. Plus: Ted Koppel visits jazz musicians in New Orleans; Tracy Smith talks with Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in "Spencer"; Bill Whitaker profiles architect Frank Gehry; Hua Hsu sits down with Michelle Zauner, author of "Crying in H Mart"; Jonathan Vigliotti finds a diner in Kentucky that is a safe haven for storm victims; Luke Burbank checks out a Texas institution, the road stop chain Buc-ee's; and Faith Salie spells out our fascination with Wordle.
