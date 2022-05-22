Watch CBS News

Thrift shopping: Making fashion more sustainable

Secondhand shopping, also known as upcycling, is one of fashion's fastest-growing trends. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at how getting new use from unwanted clothes is becoming a $35 billion market.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.