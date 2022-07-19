Here Comes The Sun: Author Delia Owens, Reese Witherspoon, and “Afro-Atlantic Histories” exhibit Author Delia Owens discusses her new novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” with Lee Cowan. Reese Witherspoon talks about her love for the novel and her experience producing the film adaptation. Also, Rita Braver visits the new “Afro-Atlantic Histories” exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”