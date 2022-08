Tennis legend Chris Evert on fame, family and cancer A superstar since her teens, Chris Evert was a force in women's tennis and popular culture throughout the 1970s and '80s. Today, at 67, she's helping young players learn more than just improving their tennis technique. Evert talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the price she paid for her early success; her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy; and how her sister Jeanne saved her life.