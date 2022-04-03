Reviving an old love song Sixty-two years of wedded bliss almost didn’t happen for Mort and Susan Block, of Kennett Square, Pa., except that Mort, a Navy sailor, composed a song for his love. More than six decades later, Mort's sheet music was spotted by his grandson, Matt Block, who gathered some of the best studio musicians in the country to take that dusty old love song and make it sing. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how a love song originally intended for an audience of one has now been played on social media more than a million times.