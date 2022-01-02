The "Big Lie" and the dangers of denying election results Baseless allegations of election fraud amplified by President Donald Trump fueled the violent siege on the Capitol last January 6, intended to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's victory. Fallout from conspiracy theories has included death threats and harassment directed toward election officials. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (whom Trump tried to pressure to "find" enough votes that would win him the state), and with other officials who fear denying the results of elections is chipping away at the integrity of our democracy.