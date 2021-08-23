CBS News Live
The grace period for the automated speed cameras posted along Interstate 83 in Baltimore City is over.
Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.
Mainly dry today with more sun than clouds and a gradual reduction in humidity.
People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage now leading to some closures and delays Wednesday.
One man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Baltimore, authorities said.
Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday.
Baltimore County Public Schools is holding several open houses in an effort to attract new teachers and other staff.
A Laurel man has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a 28-year-old woman four decades ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County.
The family of a man on a scooter who was struck and killed by a Baltimore police cruiser is speaking out one day after the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released a video showing the moment he was hit.
First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara With Your Wednesday Morning Weather
In today's coffee with, we take you to the Space Telescope Science Institute where Baltimore scientists are controlling the most powerful telescope ever built.
First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara With Your Wednesday Morning Weather
Thursday lunches downtown just got a while lot sweeter. Tomorrow from 11-2 check out Pratt Street market. It's on the corner of Pratt and Light Street.
Bob Turk Has Your Tuesday Night Forecast
Baltimore County Public Schools is holding several open houses in an effort to attract new teachers and other staff.
Summer's here and that means social gatherings. But what can folks do if they want to skip the alcohol? Anne Welker, a master mixologist at Topside, shows us how to make some delicious mocktails for Dry July.
In case you missed this morning's "Where's Marty?" segment, it was an encore of Camp Week. And where better to do that than in a theater with the Arena Players?
It's National Ice Cream Month, which means it's also the perfect time to take a trip along Harford County's Ice Cream Trail.
This morning's visit to the Libertad, an Argentine naval vessel, was anything but what you would have expected.
In this edition of Furever Home, we introduce you to Reba, a loveable mama dog who (along with her litter of adorable pups) is available for adoption though Pitties and Purrs Rescue of Baltimore.
Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer and made a big defensive play, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory.
Rookie Adley Rutschman hit his first home run at Camden Yards and the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to a season-best five games, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Thursday night.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston is coming back to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs.
Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season's halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Monday.
The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope were unveiled Tuesday.
In a WJZ candidate profile, Comptroller Peter Franchot bills himself as the "customer service candidate" for governor after serving as the state's chief accountant.
BALTIMORE -- A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in Worcester County, authorities said.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that he will be steering $18.8 million toward 22 restoration projects that aim to improve the water quality and habitat of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, state officials.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's defense filed a motion last week asking for perjury charges against her to be dropped, saying Mosby did not deceive anyone when she self-certified she suffered "adverse financial consequences" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten candidates for governor took the stage at Baltimore City Community College on Monday night to discuss an issue often at the forefront of voters' minds: public education.
Top of mind for some: the COVID-19 pandemic rebound, which magnified existing problems in public school systems across the state. This includes staffing shortages from educators to bus drivers.
With the July 19 primary election just around the corner, WJZ wants to help you get acquainted with the candidates vying to become Maryland's next governor.
Baltimore Spirits Company's newest take on its signature Epoch Rye was aged four years and five months, spending the last two years in Sauternes wine barrels from France.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is cutting the number of concerts in its 2022-23 schedule with an eye toward "maximizing attendance" and creating openings for new concerts and partnerships, the organization said.
Camp week continued Thursday with a cooking camp. And not just any cooking camp but one run by Nancy Longo, a legendary chef in Baltimore's foodie circles.
Queens Cruise will have a brunch buffet, drinks, and some of the area's best and most popular drag performers.
"Hot In Herre" rapper Nelly, country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and rock band Styx will all take center stage at the Maryland State Fair this summer, organizers announced.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development's Maryland Mortgage Program is launching a variety of new home loan products to provide more flexible options for down payments and closing cost assistance, according to housing officials.
Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade.
The economists, who serve together as the Business Cycle Dating Committee, are hand-selected by and work under the umbrella of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a private nonprofit organization.
Researchers say Black families will suffer the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings and home ownership.
Top Biden administration officials will be dispatched across the country this week to reassure Americans that combating inflation remains a top priority for the White House as prices soar and economic concerns mount, a White House official tells CNN.
The state's Department of Information Technology is partnering with Catalyte, Inc., and Digital Network Group, LLC, to provide training for people without an IT background.
Copper is used in many construction materials, including electrical wires and water pipes. That means it's often viewed as a proxy for economic activity.
Flying Dog has joined Harpoon Brewery and Saranac Brewing Co., to form Right Coast Spirits, with initial plans to release four flavors of vodka-based ready-to-drink cocktails.
By early afternoon in the eastern U.S., airlines has scrubbed more than 1,100 flights after canceling more than 1,700 on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
The state's law "particularly complex" because it has provisions encouraging participation from small businesses, women-owned businesses and minority-owned businesses, according to the SWARC chair.
The Biden administration has secured an initial 3.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Novavax.
There are now 22 documented cases of monkeypox in Maryland, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported an additional five monkeypox cases in Maryland, bringing the total in the state to 14.
Maryland is up to nine cases of monkeypox after two more were confirmed since Sunday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A recreational water quality advisory remains in effect at Cox's Point Park after samples revealed moderately high levels of E. coli by the boat ramp.
Calling all Bruce Springsteen fans: The Boss will be playing in Charm City for the grand opening of the reimagined Baltimore Arena next year.
The National Aquarium will launch an immersive event series for adults in 10 days, according to aquarium staff.
The new show features former competitors from "Survivor," "Big Brother," "The Amazing Race" and "Love Island."
Baltimore's Inner Harbor was lit up once again by fireworks and fun on Independence Day after two years away.
Bob Turk Has Your Tuesday Evening Forecast
Derek Beasley Has Your Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast
Derek Beasley Has Your Tuesday Evening Forecast
In today's coffee with, we take you to the Space Telescope Science Institute where Baltimore scientists are controlling the most powerful telescope ever built.
Thursday lunches downtown just got a while lot sweeter. Tomorrow from 11-2 check out Pratt Street market. It's on the corner of Pratt and Light Street.
