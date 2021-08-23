Maryland's Tax-Free Week 2026 is a chance to save money on back-to-school essentials, as the state's 6% sales tax will not apply.
Three juveniles were taken into custody after a carjacking in West Baltimore on Saturday night, according to police.
Tuesday and Wednesday are possible First Alert Weather Days.
Federal Hill visitors and residents can expect tighter security after the city updated its guidelines to ensure a safer nightlife experience.
Some shoppers may be wondering what they can eat after a series of recent food recalls and outbreaks.
A psychologist from Kennedy Krieger Institute shares tips for parents to support their kids for a smoother back-to-school transition.
Monkton's Manor Mill gives a sneak preview of one of its hands-on creative workshops.
A hot and dry Sunday is expected in Maryland.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore collected 431 firearms during its fourth annual gun buyback and peace-building fair at the Westside Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday.
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Ruth's Chris Steak House in Pikesville Friday night.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has reached a multi-year contract extension worth a reported $140 million.
Even Derrick Henry, the backfield bulldozer who has remained a force in the NFL into his 30s, will allow himself occasional "cheat days" from his health regimen.
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens.
A hot and dry Sunday is expected in Maryland.
Pete Alonso had his first two-homer game with the Orioles and drove in four runs as Baltimore broke out of a scoring slump and beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 on Sunday.
The Washington Commanders added needed depth at wide receiver with the signing of Stefon Diggs. They agreed Wednesday to the deal with Diggs, who could practice for the first time with his new team Friday.
Zach Neto hit a three-run home run to lift the Los Angeles Angels over the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 in the final game of the series on Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore native and WNBA star Angel Reese will make her World Cup debut, along with fellow newcomers Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, on the U.S. women's national team next month.
Tyler O'Neill and Coby Mayo hit successive homers in the fourth inning, Trevor Rogers took a two-hitter into the seventh, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 Wednesday night.
Deborah Greengold and Caite Debevec join us from the children's museum to talk about the annual back-to-school celebration that helps families get ready for a successful school year.
Candice Crenshaw and Ra'Mona Brown-Carter join us to talk about what's new this year, the theme “Healing Our Communities, Honoring Our Humanity,” and who will be the keynote speaker.
it's peach season and WJZ is live in Parkville at Fenwick Bakery checking out how they make their infamous peach cake.
Nathan Sowers, chef-owner of Riverhouse on Main joins us with a endearing story about how he took a leap of faith, leaving a successful career to pursue his dream in the kitchen.
Directed by BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb and presented by Lena Waithe, Bocking is a scandalous satire that begins when two children innocently repeat something they overheard at home. Actress Adrienne C. Moore takes us through her character's journey in the play.
Artist and curator Kevin Jackson talks about what makes the Maryland Summer Music Festival different from other concerts and why it was important to him to create a diverse line up for the show.
Owner Robin Holmes joins us on TV hill to share her delicious mini doughnut creations and talk about the upcoming festivals you can find her at this summer.
Dr. Shadow JQ Robinson joins us to talk about his new role as president, exciting new and returning fall programs, and his hopes for the upcoming school year.
Owner Joy Owens joins us to talk about how she started her floral business, her new monthly flower subscription service, and shares how long it takes to hand paint each rose for an order.
Maryland's Tax-Free Week 2026 is a chance to save money on back-to-school essentials, as the state's 6% sales tax will not apply.
Three juveniles were taken into custody after a carjacking in West Baltimore on Saturday night, according to police.
Tuesday and Wednesday are possible First Alert Weather Days.
Federal Hill visitors and residents can expect tighter security after the city updated its guidelines to ensure a safer nightlife experience.
Some shoppers may be wondering what they can eat after a series of recent food recalls and outbreaks.
A man suspected of murder led authorities on a chase through multiple counties Friday morning in Maryland, ending near Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Annapolis officials say their flood mitigation project at City Dock will replace an aging stormwater system that can no longer keep up with flooding.
Sydney Towle, known for her social media content about living with a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, died Wednesday in Bethesda, Maryland.
A Maryland caretaker is facing charges after she allegedly left a nonverbal man with autism locked inside a van while she went to lunch in Howard County.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced a new online tool for state food assistance customers to help them connect better to available employment resources.
Deborah Greengold and Caite Debevec join us from the children's museum to talk about the annual back-to-school celebration that helps families get ready for a successful school year.
Candice Crenshaw and Ra'Mona Brown-Carter join us to talk about what's new this year, the theme “Healing Our Communities, Honoring Our Humanity,” and who will be the keynote speaker.
it's peach season and WJZ is live in Parkville at Fenwick Bakery checking out how they make their infamous peach cake.
Nathan Sowers, chef-owner of Riverhouse on Main joins us with a endearing story about how he took a leap of faith, leaving a successful career to pursue his dream in the kitchen.
Directed by BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb and presented by Lena Waithe, Bocking is a scandalous satire that begins when two children innocently repeat something they overheard at home. Actress Adrienne C. Moore takes us through her character's journey in the play.
Pete Alonso had his first two-homer game with the Orioles and drove in four runs as Baltimore broke out of a scoring slump and beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 on Sunday.
The Washington Commanders added needed depth at wide receiver with the signing of Stefon Diggs. They agreed Wednesday to the deal with Diggs, who could practice for the first time with his new team Friday.
Zach Neto hit a three-run home run to lift the Los Angeles Angels over the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 in the final game of the series on Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore native and WNBA star Angel Reese will make her World Cup debut, along with fellow newcomers Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, on the U.S. women's national team next month.
Tyler O'Neill and Coby Mayo hit successive homers in the fourth inning, Trevor Rogers took a two-hitter into the seventh, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 Wednesday night.
A lawsuit has been filed by a group of conservative state lawmakers in Maryland in an effort to block a redistricting measure that is set to appear on the November ballot.
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was hospitalized on June 14.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a bill Wednesday that will put the topic of congressional redistricting on the ballot this November.
Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss an indictment charging U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn with ripping the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, saying the damage was caused by "botched installation and not vandalism."
President Trump said he hopes the renovations will take Dulles from "an impossible airport" to one of the world's best.
Nearly 200 families were expected to shop at the 10th annual Christmas Store, hosted by the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and The Foundry Church on Friday.
After a loved one became a victim of sexual assault, a Maryland family is on a mission to prevent it among teens.
Over 400 future star chefs took over Baltimore on Saturday for a National Culinary Cook-off.
Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli is making its mark as the first Black- and women-owned bodega in Fells Point, bringing the unmistakable flavors of a classic New York bodega to Baltimore.
'I Believe in Me Girls' held its fifth annual workshop on Saturday to empower young women while introducing them to a variety of career opportunities in the creative industry.
Baltimore County Restaurant Week kicks off its summer 2026 edition on Friday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 19.
Despite the rash of thefts here and there, Howard County Police data shows airbag thefts have been on a downward trend.
Senator Kagan said this bill will limit what she calls "bait and switch" and price gouging.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management increased the State Activation Level from Normal to Partial on Friday morning in response to a Microsoft outage that has paralyzed systems worldwide.
Neighbors in one west Baltimore neighborhood are figuring out what to do for groceries, due to the Giant Food location in Edmondson Village closing next month.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will stay open after it was sold to a nonprofit.
New flights to both U.S. and Caribbean destinations are coming to BWI in 2026.
After three decades of serving customers on the Baltimore waterfront, The Cheesecake Factory is closing its Inner Harbor location.
The company voluntarily issued the recall on September 23.
The Baltimore Tech Hub, one of 31 federal "Tech Hubs" designated last year, was skipped for a cut of $504 million in the first round of funding for the program.
Sydney Towle, known for her social media content about living with a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, died Wednesday in Bethesda, Maryland.
As the nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak continues to rise, a Maryland farmers' market vendor says a common question she hears is about food that gets people sick.
The Maryland Department of Health says it has confirmed 110 cases of cyclosporiasis in the state this year, with 106 reported since May 1.
Taylor Farms said none of its branded salads or kits contain the iceberg lettuce associated with the outbreak.
The so-called "Benadryl Challenge" encourages people to take large amounts of the allergy medicine to experience hallucinations.
The Baltimore Cultural Alliance nonprofit has announced plans to shut down for financial reasons.
Academy Award-winning Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has died in a motorcycle crash.
"Be The Mogul" reflects on life in East Baltimore and stresses how community organizations help young people discover their purpose.
Paramount Skydance on Friday said it would delay the deal until as late as June 2027.
Katy Napier, of Fallston, was shopping at a Target earlier this month when she came across a display for Johnson's men's care brand, Papatui.
A hot and dry Sunday is expected in Maryland.
Tuesday and Wednesday are possible First Alert Weather Days.
Cutter Martin has your Saturday evening forecast | 8/8/2026
Temperatures soar well into the 90s.
CBS News Baltimore's Gregory Padgett has the latest weather forecast.
A psychologist from Kennedy Krieger Institute shares tips for parents to support their kids for a smoother back-to-school transition.
Monkton's Manor Mill gives a sneak preview of one of its hands-on creative workshops.
A hot and dry Sunday is expected in Maryland.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore collected 431 firearms during its fourth annual gun buyback and peace-building fair at the Westside Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday.
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Ruth's Chris Steak House in Pikesville Friday night.