Pep talk: Children's telephone hotline goes viral In need of some encouragement? Students at West Side Union Grade School, in Healdsburg, Calif., are providing just that in recorded messages on a free telephone hotline, Peptoc. The art project, the brainchild of teachers Asherah Weiss and Jessica Martin, has gone viral, getting up to 9,000 calls per hour. Correspondent Steve Hartman talked with the teachers, and with some of the students whose unscripted, motivational gems are being shared.