Person of interest in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance detained in Arizona, sources say
What to know about the search for Nancy Guthrie
- The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a subject had been detained "during a traffic stop south of Tucson."
- Guthrie, 84, the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Feb. 1. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the middle of the night.
- The FBI on Tuesday released images and video of a person in a ski mask and gloves at Nancy Guthrie's door the night she went missing.
- A deadline from an apparent ransom note that demanded payment in bitcoin had passed on Monday, and an FBI spokesperson told CBS News investigators weren't aware of any continued communication.
- Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released several videos pleading for their mother's return and urging the public to share any tips with law enforcement.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department "detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson," and that person was being questioned in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the office said.
There was also no immediate word on the whereabouts or condition of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for 10 days and was without medication her family said she needed to take daily.
Earlier Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel shared images and videos of a subject in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The images, which were recovered from the home security carmera, showed a person wearing a ski mask and gloves. The person was carrying a backpack and appeared to also possibly have a gun holstered on their belt.
The FBI and the sheriff's department said the images were recovered from "residual data located in backend systems." Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the FBI worked with Google to get the Nest camera video
After those images were released, search and rescue teams, along with the FBI, began canvassing the nearby neighborhood where Nancy Guthrie's other daughter, Annie Guthrie, lives.
Members of SWAT team activated
Members of the regional SWAT were activated to work with the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday night, Oro Valley Police told CBS News.