On Broadway: Hugh Jackman in "The Music Man" For Tony Award-winner Hugh Jackman, who has returned to Broadway in the revival of "The Music Man," being a chronically nice guy is more than just an act (even though he does have a little Professor Harold Hill in him). He talks with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley about his youthful drive to appear on stage; and about making connections – whether it's with an audience, a dance partner, or a father struggling with Alzheimer's.