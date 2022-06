Katy Tur on her memoir "Rough Draft" As a child, broadcaster Katy Tur would often fly in her parents' helicopter while her mom and pilot dad helped report news from above Los Angeles. But she says life with her demanding father was often given to fits of rage. As she writes in her new memoir, "Rough Draft," Tur tells the story of her parents, and about a dramatic change that came as a shock to her. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.