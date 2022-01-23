CBS News App
CBS News Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
The billion-dollar question: Can you be TOO rich?
What are Putin's intentions in Ukraine?
School bus driver shortages affecting families across the country
Was a missing Colorado mother murdered or abducted?
South Dakota governor unveils proposal to ban almost all abortions
Wildfire in Big Sur closes part of California's Highway 1, forces evacuations
Senator Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party
Baltic nations to send missiles to Ukraine with U.S. support
1 NYPD officer killed, another "fighting for his life" after shooting in Harlem
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Taking the plunge
Members of the South End Rowing Club test their bodies and minds by swimming in the murky and very cold waters of San Francisco Bay, braving currents, boats, sea life and hypothermia. Correspondent Luke Burbank, eager to prove his mettle, joined in.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On