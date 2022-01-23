Live

Taking the plunge

Members of the South End Rowing Club test their bodies and minds by swimming in the murky and very cold waters of San Francisco Bay, braving currents, boats, sea life and hypothermia. Correspondent Luke Burbank, eager to prove his mettle, joined in.
