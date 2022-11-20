CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
5 killed and 18 injured in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
Cannabis, it's what's for dinner
With climate change, crops migrate north
How Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko defends his country: With food
A NYC butcher shop frozen in time
Turkey launches strikes in Syria and Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
Elon Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account
3 dead as dangerous lake-effect storm paralyzes upstate New York
Orange socks connect 2 cold case murders committed on same day in 1982
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
A passion for ube
The purple yam, a staple and rising export from the Philippines, is a feast for the eyes when used in cakes, pies, drinks or ice cream. Correspondent Elaine Quijano checks out the ube, the vivid violet tuber that's taking root in America.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On