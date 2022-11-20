Watch CBS News

A passion for ube

The purple yam, a staple and rising export from the Philippines, is a feast for the eyes when used in cakes, pies, drinks or ice cream. Correspondent Elaine Quijano checks out the ube, the vivid violet tuber that's taking root in America.
