Playwright Michael R. Jackson on Broadway's "A Strange Loop" The musical nominated for 11 Tony Awards features an unlikely protagonist: A young, queer Black man working as an usher in a Broadway theater, writing a musical about a young, queer Black man working as an usher in a Broadway theater. The show's writer and composer, Michael R. Jackson, talks with correspondent Rita Braver about mining his own life for a tale of change and self-acceptance.