CBS News Live
CBS News Boston: Local News, Weather & More
CBS News Boston is your streaming home for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports for the Boston area and beyond. Watch 24/7.
CBS News Boston is your streaming home for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports for the Boston area and beyond. Watch 24/7.
Former nanny Stephanie Lak was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.
Ime Udoka blamed Boston's third-quarter collapse on the team's star players, and there was no argument from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Get the latest COVID-19 related news updated throughout the day.
A coyote initially mistaken by a Cape Cod family for a puppy is bonding with a fellow rescue.
A woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Brockton.
Former nanny Stephanie Lak was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.
Police will be stepping up patrols on Hampton Beach this weekend with scorching heat in the forecast.
Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a company that put Borat on a billboard without his permission.
Andrea is an energetic girl who describes herself as outgoing and artistic.
The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
Part of Route 1 in Saugus was shut down after two tractor-trailers crashed early Wednesday morning.
A day long effort by CBS Boston to shine a light on issues of mental health.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.
According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.
Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.
Adam Buksa has been on fire for the New England Revolution this season, and will look to bring his hot streak overseas next month.
Let the war of words begin between the Heat and the Celtics.
Ime Udoka blamed Boston's third-quarter collapse on the team's star players, and there was no argument from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The Celtics ran into a whole lot of Jimmy Butler in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Or rather, Butler ran into a whole lot of Celtics. The Miami Heat superstar is planning on doing even more of it going forward.
The Astros roughed up Nathan Eovaldi in the second inning, hitting five homers off the Red Sox starter.
The Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll battle with the top-seeded Miami Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals.
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The Celtics were completely dominated by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of Game 1, costing them a chance at stealing a win. Dan Roche and Cedric Maxwell discuss what went wrong for Boston, and what the Celtics need to do in order to bounce back in Game 2.
CBS News Boston's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
There were 30 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
There is one more hurdle: The CDC must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group.
At the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, the focus is not celebrating our conflicts but making sure we don't repeat the mistakes of the past.
A major effort is underway to tackle food insecurity in Roxbury and the surrounding neighborhoods of Boston.
Just south of Boston you can visit a museum that's almost 170 years old and has more than 13,000 items in their collection. But the star attraction at the Old Colony History Museum in Taunton is their dog, Jean Luc Barkard.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.
Worcester officials have asked residents to wear masks indoors as the seven-day daily average case count climbs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
A Shrewsbury teen has now started a podcast focusing on the mental health challenges kids are facing. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Crews in Chelsea have begun removing a pile of debris that is contaminated with asbestos on Friday.
Zelle is now a favorite for thieves because once the money is transferred out, it's nearly impossible to get back.
Hazardous construction material was dumped in Chelsea last July and had been sitting next to a public housing development.
Chelsea residents became concerned after learning the state Department of Transportation dumped a pile of construction material with asbestos in it outside their window.
The Department of Transportation dumped the contaminated material near a housing complex without telling anyone.
While the hearing did reveal some detail, a lot still remains a mystery.
Airline dissatisfaction is taking off, and lawmakers have noticed.
With gas prices rising, deviation from the party line is a growth stock these days.
Jon says abortion rights, like so many other issues, has "become grotesquely politicized, just like another once-accepted public health standard, the right of the state to require vaccinations."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Jon Keller this week to discuss a range of political topics.
Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April, compared to a historic 8.5% in March, marking the first decline since August. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Mike Armstrong, Senior Managing Partner at Armstrong Advisory Group, talked to WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the fluctuating stock market.
The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.
A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.
An elderly man in Vermont had a wild encounter with a bobcat when the animal broke into his home and attacked him.
Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years.
For the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.
The Bubble Factory is a multimedia workshop and classroom.
As Massachusetts' largest curling club, Broomstones is hotbed for talent.
One of the newest additions to the Mystic waterfront is a building blending classic style with a modern twist.
Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.
Big Night Beverage Director Jennifer Ramos joins Host Rachel Holt behind the bar at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor.
A coyote initially mistaken by a Cape Cod family for a puppy is bonding with a fellow rescue.
A woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Brockton.
Former nanny Stephanie Lak was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.
Police will be stepping up patrols on Hampton Beach this weekend with scorching heat in the forecast.
Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a company that put Borat on a billboard without his permission.
Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.
According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.
Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.
Adam Buksa has been on fire for the New England Revolution this season, and will look to bring his hot streak overseas next month.
Let the war of words begin between the Heat and the Celtics.