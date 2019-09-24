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CBS News Boston is your streaming home for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports for the Boston area and beyond. Watch 24/7.
National Weather Service crews may be dispatched to western Massachusetts to determine if Springfield was hit by a microburst.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
A car crashed through the front porch of a Brockton home on Saturday, injuring three
The Red Sox led late but couldn't hold on, falling to the Athletics and losing the series finale at Fenway Park.
Scott Ferson, an author who wrote the book “How the Democrats Lost America,” joins WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.
Former New England Patriots placekicker Adam Vinatieri was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Major parts of the Green Line are shutting down for nine days.
Three adoptable dogs were featured on this week's WBZ-TV Pet Parade.
A partial solar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower will be visible over Massachusetts on August 12.
On Saturday and Sunday, the 6.25% sales tax in Massachusetts will be waived for most retail items.
The Great Elephant Migration has officially arrived in Boston.
An electric ferry called the Wada Hoppah is coming to the Charles River.
Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Three adoptable dogs were featured on this week's WBZ-TV Pet Parade.
Union Oyster House opened its doors in 1826 in Boston.
The mayor of Springfield said a suspected microburst caused significant damage in the city.
Scott Ferson, an author who wrote the book “How the Democrats Lost America,” joins WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.
An I-Team investigation into a brazen case of alleged land theft in Concord, Massachusetts has led to criminal charges nearly two years later.
With the Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses strike looming, some parents of newborns in the NICU are sounding the alarm.
The Red Sox led late but couldn't hold on, falling to the Athletics and losing the series finale at Fenway Park.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
The Boston Red Sox failed in their bid for a second winning streak of 10 or more games in the same season, losing to the Athletics 7-3 on Saturday.
Former New England Patriots placekicker Adam Vinatieri was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday alongside Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.
The Boston Red Sox won their ninth game in a row with a 13-1 rout of the Athletics on Friday night.
Sydney Towle, known for her social media content about living with a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, died Wednesday in Bethesda, Maryland.
Perinatal psychiatrist Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider and Kriti Lodha joined a special edition of "Healthful" to talk more about mental health conditions, including postpartum psychosis.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new seasonal flu vaccine from Moderna that uses mRNA technology, the drugmaker announced.
The Markley data center in Lowell is the largest in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV got a rare look inside.
About half of Gen Z say they use AI at least once per week, but that doesn't mean they are thrilled.
David Modica's viral moment made people realize the state law means you have to permit for housing, but you don't actually have to build any.
An I-Team investigation into a brazen case of alleged land theft in Concord, Massachusetts has led to criminal charges nearly two years later.
With the Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses strike looming, some parents of newborns in the NICU are sounding the alarm.
A Malden, Massachusetts woman said National Grid took more than $28,000 out of her bank account for a gas bill that she didn't owe.
A Massachusetts family thought their Vrbo stay would be protected after they had to cancel their trip to Hawaii due to severe weather. Now they're out $12,000.
A driver from Southboro, Massachusetts struggled for months to unravel a frustrating mix up with his E-ZPass account.
Barney Frank, a Democrat who represented Massachusetts in Congress for 32 years, has died. He was 86 years old.
Both the Trump and Healey administrations are using government websites to blame each other for the shutdown.
Which party stands to take more of the blame from voters for the government shutdown? Here's what a new poll says.
A UNH Survey Center/Granite State poll shows John Sununu crushing Scott Brown by 23 points among likely primary voters in New Hampshire.
Seth Moulton said he's running against Sen. Ed Markey because "our party leaders are clinging to that old playbook."
Natick says it is installing a new floating boardwalk across Pickerel Pond.
Rising ocean temperatures are drawing more hammerhead sharks to New England waters, researchers say.
Some of the oldest military veterans in Massachusetts were honored with special flights on Friday in a World War II-era aircraft.
After marrying Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Adam Sandler went to Nantucket in search of a basketball court.
An injured hiker had to be carried off a New Hampshire mountain on a stretcher, but that didn't stop her from getting engaged.
Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House has become one of New England's most imaginative seaside estates.
Blending clean modern lines with the warmth of a classic seaside retreat, this stunning North Shore coastal home was designed to feel both elevated and inviting.
Set across thirty acres of rolling lawns, wooded trails, and contemporary outdoor art, deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum invites visitors to experience art in the landscape.
James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Karen Akunowicz has become known for her bold, Italian-inspired cooking and unmistakable culinary voice.
Just a short drive from Newport, the Norman Bird Sanctuary spans 300 acres of fields, forests, and coastal trails with sweeping views and more than six miles of hiking paths.