Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's rock & roll love story She was a singer from Long Island, inspired by Liza Minnelli and coated in spandex; he was a guitarist from Cleveland. Together they are among rock's most enduring love stories, all while selling 36 million albums, recording 15 Top 40 hits, and winning four consecutive Grammys. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about their creative partnership, their 40-year-marriage, and their latest collaboration: the upcoming stage musical, "Invincible," a reimagining of "Romeo and Juliet" featuring their iconic rock songs. (A version of this story was originally broadcast on November 28, 2021.)