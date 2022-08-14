Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/14

Guest host: Tracy Smith. In our cover story, Rita Braver looks at how left-handed people cope in a right-handed world. Plus: Seth Doane looks at the glamorous history of Italian Riva wooden boats; Ted Koppel visits a town that reinvented itself as Andy Griffith's "Mayberry"; Tracy Smith sits down with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, stars of the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie"; Martha Teichner delves into the story behind a new opera about a Muslim enslaved in America; Major Garrett looks at former President Trump's worst week yet; and Conor Knighton checks out how a small town in Illinois got on the map by dreaming VERY big.
