"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/6

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, southpaw correspondent Rita Braver looks at challenges faced by the left-handed. Plus: Mo Rocca looks back at the life and artistry of singer-songwriter Peggy Lee; Anthony Mason talks with musician Alana Haim, star of the film "Licorice Pizza"; Seth Doane visits a medieval town in Tuscany whose 21st century residents have no mobile service; Faith Salie explores the history of Seneca Village, a 19th century NYC settlement; Lee Cowan sits down with Molly Lewis, whose gift is whistling; and Martha Teichner joins a treasure hunt on Block Island.
