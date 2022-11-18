Recipe: Carrot, Fennel & Citrus Salad

Grimmway Farms, producer of Cal-Organic Baby Carrots, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipe for a scrumptious salad.

Carrot, Fennel & Citrus Salad. Grimmway Farms

Carrot, Fennel & Citrus Salad

Courtesy of Grimmway Farms

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

8 oz. Cal-Organic Baby Carrots

1/2 bulb Cal-Organic Fennel

1/2 cup Cal-Organic Italian Parsley

1 grapefruit, peeled and segmented

1/2 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Cut baby carrots in half lengthwise. Remove fronds from fennel bulb; pick leaves and reserve for garnish, then thinly slice half of the bulb. In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, honey and vinegar. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add carrots, sliced fennel, grapefruit and half the parsley leaves to the bowl with the dressing. Toss until all are coated. Transfer to a plate or platter. Sprinkle with pecans and remaining parsley leaves. Garnish with fennel fronds and serve immediately.

