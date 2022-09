An Alabama town honors the boll weevil A century ago, cotton farmers in Enterprise, Ala., faced disaster when their crops were wiped out by an invasive species, the boll weevil. Rather than accept defeat, the farmers switched to growing peanuts, and the town was saved. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how, today, Enterprise honors the insect pest that not only failed to destroy the town, but allowed it to come back stronger.