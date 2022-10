The 251 Club: Visiting every town in Vermont Vermont is beloved for its bucolic small towns and picturesque landscapes. Its most devoted fans may be the members of the 251 Club, a group dedicated to exploring every one of the Green Mountain State's towns and cities. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with club members – from honeymooners to nonagenarians – who are ticking off out-of-the-way towns from their to-do list.