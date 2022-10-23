Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/23

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Kristine Johnson talks with Formula One racers about the sport's increasing popularity in the U.S. Also: John Dickerson and Bob Woodward discuss the Washington Post reporter's conversations with former President Donald Trump, now available in an audiobook; Rita Braver interviews novelist John Irving; Anthony Mason sits down with rocker Nathaniel Rateliff; Tracy Smith talks with comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias; Martha Teichner explores the legacy of New York City urban planner Robert Moses; and we look back at Ed Bradley's 2004 "60 Minutes" report on the murder of Emmett Till.
