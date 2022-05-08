Gwyneth Paltrow on the joys and stresses of motherhood

Gwyneth Paltrow is an Academy Award-winning actress, the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand Goop, and a mom:

I remember the morning my daughter, Apple, came into the world. I felt this incredible rush of love. It was so shocking that I asked my mother: "Do you love me this much?" It reframed completely how I saw motherhood.

When my son Moses was born two years later, I expected to follow the same emotional template. But for the first several months, I experienced postpartum depression. I was overwhelmed by all of the feelings — most acutely, shame — even though I knew then, as I know now, that Moses would light up my life.



My experience of motherhood in those early days was different. But in hindsight, I can see how many things were exactly the same. I loved them both so, so much. I wondered who they would become. I sang to them. And, of course, I wiped their butts. A lot.



Which brings me to my next point:



I never had to think about the cost of diapers, never once, until recently when my team at Goop brought it up. We were talking about the diaper tax. Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states they're taxed like a luxury good. Depending on the state, this sales tax can add between 1.5 and 7 percent to their cost. This makes diapers the fourth highest household expense for many low-income families.

That's what's on my mind today. And something else:



Apple is now a week shy of turning 18. She's going off to college in the fall. Yes, it's been that long since she was in diapers! When they say it goes by fast, I'm here to tell you, it's true. If you have kids in your life, I hope you can spend some time with them today.

I'll be here, enjoying my family's tradition of making the kids prepare Mother's Day brunch.



