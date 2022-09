Best friends for whom bold is beautiful Nine-year-old Carsyn Majors, of Encinitas, Calif., has alopecia universalis, an autoimmune disease that results in near-total hair loss. But her sadness about losing her flowing blond locks changed when she met a new best friend: 17-year-old Scarlett Hall, who also has alopecia universalis. Correspondent Steve Hartman meets a pair of beauties whose friendship has changed both their attitudes.