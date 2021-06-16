For families returning after the Gann Fire, the first look at home is bringing relief, heartbreak and new concerns about the hazards left behind.
Just before 1 p.m., Cal Fire said they were responding to a fire that had burned about 5 acres, with a moderate rate of spread, near Smith Road in Loma Rica.
Suisun City declared a state of emergency Saturday after malware disrupted 911 routing, police and fire dispatch and other critical city systems.
Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of E. Mariposa Road for a report of a person being assaulted with a bat.
The Perseids are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, with observations dating back over 2,000 years. It's one of the most active showers of the year, typically seeing between 50 and 100 meteors per hour.
Around 5:15 a.m., crews were called to the 7900 block of North El Dorado Street for a report of a trench collapsing with two people trapped.
Musician Benson Boone postponed his Sacramento concert just hours before he was set to take the stage at Golden 1 Center, saying his voice was not in shape to perform.
Sacramento State football will make its first trip to Oregon in 2028, adding another marquee opponent to the Hornets' future schedules as the program begins its move into the FBS.
A fire burning in Granite Bay prompted mandatory evacuations for several neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host and adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, will advance to November's general election in the race to become California's next governor, CBS News projects.
Compare the candidates for California governor with the CBS News California Investigates Side-by-Side Candidate Guide.
Developed by CBS News California Investigates, the guide provides the opportunity to compare full, uninterrupted responses from the candidates to questions about a range of policy topics.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
Records reveal California twice missed deadlines to buy the trains at the center of a federal funding fight — then quietly dropped its lawsuit weeks after missing its new deadline.
CBS California Investigates reviewed 356 pages of state records behind California's $6.2 million diaper contract with Baby2Baby. Here is what they show.
California's unemployment rate remains among the highest in the nation as more residents turn to state benefits for financial support — but some say they're struggling to get help from the agency responsible for processing those claims.
A California lawmaker wants to address the rising cost of event tickets by limiting how much some tickets can be marked up on the resale market.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the rollout of the state's new electric vehicle instant rebate program, touting it as part of an investment in the state's clean-vehicle future.
Teamsters California announced that it is suing the state Department of Motor Vehicles over new regulations allowing companies to seek permits to test and deploy driverless heavy-duty trucks.
A body was recovered from a burned home in the Gann Fire burn scar in Northern California's Calaveras County, the coroner's office confirmed Thursday.
Kevin Kiley focused on seniors and his break from the Republican Party in Placer County, while Josh Harder highlighted farming costs and the stalled farm bill in Stockton.
More than 1,400 people were evacuated as the Gann Fire tore through Calaveras County. Now, families are returning to assess the damage, hazards and what comes next.
The wildfire had prompted some evacuation warnings on Saturday.
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
A wildfire burning in the Sierra foothills near Alta and Dutch Flat grew to an estimated 12 acres Saturday afternoon and prompted an evacuation warning in neighboring Nevada County.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in supporting a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's law that bars transgender students from using school restrooms and other sex-separated facilities that align with their gender identity.
The Supreme Court in June struck down President Trump's earlier executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship.
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was hospitalized on June 14.
Sacramento State football will make its first trip to Oregon in 2028, adding another marquee opponent to the Hornets' future schedules as the program begins its move into the FBS.
The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday.
David Forst won't return as general manager of the Athletics, with the team announcing Friday that the two sides have "mutually agreed to part ways.".
Elly De La Cruz hit his fourth career leadoff home run — one of four homers by Cincinnati — and the Reds beat the Athletics 6-5 to complete a three-game sweep.
Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow announced on Thursday that he would retire at the end of the season.
Matt McLain homered, Rhett Lowder won for the first time since April and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Athletics 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart drew walks leading off the eighth inning against Hogan Harris and both scored on wild pitches to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Athletics 5-4.
Veronica Burton contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Golden State in the second straight matchup of the teams at sold-out Chase Center after the Valkyries beat the Tempo 96-79 on Sunday night.
Keider Montero pitched six scoreless innings, Eduardo Valencia drove in four runs and the Detroit Tigers completed their first season-series sweep ever against an American League opponent with an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
Researchers were able to peek at the sun's scorching surface with the help of the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii.
The impact wasn't visible to the naked eye, but photos are expected to come from a lunar satellite at a later time.
The Soyuz MS-28 landing in Kazakhstan brought a 241-day stay in space to a successful conclusion.
The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday.
British Columbia declared a state of emergency Saturday after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed homes and forced more than 20,000 people to flee their communities.
The total is also the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the rollout of the state's new electric vehicle instant rebate program, touting it as part of an investment in the state's clean-vehicle future.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
A California lawmaker wants to address the rising cost of event tickets by limiting how much some tickets can be marked up on the resale market.
Movie crews are rolling into town to shoot "Mona," a coming-of-age film set in the 1990s by Sacramento native Danielle Truitt, who returned home to tell a story inspired by her own childhood.
Ariana Grande had been due to star alongside her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey in a production of "Sunday in the Park with George" in 2027.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
Four women say Hollywood star Jared Leto committed sexual crimes against them when they were teenagers, in interviews with the BBC.
Two Michigan residents who had "significant underlying health conditions" have died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
CBS News Sacramento spoke with the head of UC Davis Children's Hospital about the rising cases and why measles specifically is the most infectious disease.
The case accuses OpenAI of practicing medicine without a license and failing to safeguard users seeking health advice.
A generic version of the allergy medication Zyrtec is under recall across the U.S. over cross-contamination concerns.
Here's how weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy could reduce worker illness and save companies money.
During the program's first year, it will be offered at about 65 to 75 hospitals that handle about a quarter of births in the state and largely serve low-income patients, Newsom's office said.
Fresh off their undefeated season and conference championship win, the women on the team are speaking out for the first time.
Finding the perfect dress isn't easy, but now, selling them could become a lot more challenging.
This weekend, Placer County is hosting its annual Sip Into Spring event, offering free or discounted tastings at more than 20 wineries along what's known as the Placer Wine Trail.
From fruits and veggies to car parts, economists project that businesses will pass along the cost of the tariffs to customers.
A California lawmaker wants to address the rising cost of event tickets by limiting how much some tickets can be marked up on the resale market.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the rollout of the state's new electric vehicle instant rebate program, touting it as part of an investment in the state's clean-vehicle future.
Signs prohibiting parking near the iconic Bixby Bridge on the Central California coast are set to be installed in the coming days, officials announced Monday.
Nearly a decade after Californians voted to legalize recreational cannabis, state leaders and industry representatives say legal businesses are still facing major challenges.
The future of package delivery is taking flight in rural Yolo County as a Bay Area-based company Zipline is testing its delivery drones on local farmland.
A 9-year-old boxer is recovering after veterinarians believe the dog survived a suspected mountain lion attack in the Placerville area.
It's a free pass to take a walk in the park this summer if you include a new four-legged friend. Sacramento County's animal shelter is kicking off a new program called Barks and Recreation, encouraging people to take dogs out for the day.
A new proposal aimed at saving more animals at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter could soon give the public a last chance to adopt pets facing euthanasia.
A zebra that's become a familiar sight in Placer County was on the loose again Monday, but animal services say the situation ended safely.
A Sacramento woman is in mourning after her small dog was viciously attacked by a loose dog just outside their Natomas home on Friday.
The conversation surrounding California's water continues. The Sites Reservoir project northwest of Sacramento has a price tag of $4 billion and is funded by local, state and federal dollars.
The Regional Water Authority is working on creating a "bank" to store water underground doubling the capacity of groundwater stored.
There's one Northern California reservoir that hasn't rebounded despite this winter's rain and snow.
If you want to measure the success of this winter, California's largest reservoir is a good way to do it. As of Friday, Shasta is about three feet away from full, and that's a foot higher than where it was on Monday.
The DWR upped its water release amount this week. On Wednesday 18,000 cfs were released and 20,000 cfs on Thursday.
Their message is simple: keep showing up, keep moving and keep your heart open, because sometimes, the person who changes your life is living right across the street.
A Sacramento County dog picked up thousands of miles from home after he went missing five years ago was reunited with his family on Wednesday.
What started as a suspicious circumstances call for Rancho Cordova police ended with a newborn surprise.
A once-empty lot behind Church of the Cross in north Modesto now hosts a thriving community garden with more than 140 plots and growers from across the globe.
A Sacramento-area middle school history and English teacher is in the running to win big as America's Favorite Teacher, a title her students think she is more than worthy of being awarded.