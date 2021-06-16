CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento: Local News, Weather & More
A possible shake-up is on the horizon in Sacramento pro sports. The Sacramento Kings are in negotiations to buy the Sacramento River Cats.
Wage theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2 billion a year.
Rio Vista police rescued a dog who got stuck under the hood of a broken-down truck.
The St. Mary's High School in Stockton alum had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
A Riverbank man is now facing life in prison after being convicted in the 2017 killing of a young boy.
A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in south Sacramento on Tuesday night.
Back in June, the university ended one graduation early over triple-digit heat after 36 people called for medical help.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a Woodland school early Wednesday morning.
Monkeypox spreads when someone has direct contact with a person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids.
The Ripon Unified School District says that the mural did not follow school guidelines and that the artist changed the artwork.
The potential revenue from the tax would go towards services for homeless people.
Find out more about the products, services, events, and businesses were featured on this show.
The incident happened near Power Inn and Elder Creek roads.
The latest headlines.
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
June's extreme heat forced UC Davis to cancel its graduation ceremonies right in the middle.
A school mural in Ripon is causing controversy after some people claim it has a political message. Ripona Elementary School says that the mural was supposed to represent Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, but some believe there is a hidden message in the art.
FEMA set aside billions of dollars for a relief program to help people with common end-of-life expenses, offering funeral reimbursement of up to $9,000. CBS13 has learned that as of June, only about half of the families of victims have filed claims with FEMA, a rate reflected here in California, as well.
In a collaboration with CBS News, CBS Sacramento is examining why crime is often going without punishment in our country.
When a Placerville car crash victim found out that the insurance information the other driver provided at the crash scene was bogus, they decided to Call Kurtis with a surprising discovery.
When a valley nonprofit couldn't find anyone willing to exchange foreign coins that were donated to them, they decided to call Kurtis.
The Placer County Sheriff's Department says there is no room in the jails but jail records indicate that they're releasing dozens of inmates each week despite hundreds of empty beds. There are also concerns about who they're releasing and the ripple effect on public safety - and taxpayers.
Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a new fire that prompted evacuations in El Dorado County on Tuesday.
Most of the work will be in western states where wildfires now occur year round and the need is most pressing.
Smoke from the Oak Fire permeates far beyond Mariposa County.
A fire that is burning in the Tuolumne County town of Jamestown has damaged railroad infrastructure.
Some say they didn't get what they were promised. Others say they never even got their equipment installed. But thankfully, the state has set aside millions to help reimburse these folks.
When a pandemic installation delay kept a Sacramento woman from realizing she had the wrong shower door and couldn't get a refund, she decided to call Kurtis.
State lawmakers rejected attempts to set a four-day workweek back in May. But now some are talking about six-hour workdays.
Back in June, the university ended one graduation early over triple-digit heat after 36 people called for medical help.
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
The St. Mary's High School in Stockton alum had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
Just minutes into his training camp opening press conference, head coach Mike Shanahan left little doubt once again who will be his starting quarterback.
Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night.
Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night.
The NFL launched a streaming service Monday. That sounds like a football fan's dream, but it's probably not what you think.
Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday approved a controversial plan to open a homeless center near a children's receiving home.
The water that comes out of the tap for more than 900,000 Californians is unsafe to drink and the state isn't acting fast enough to help clean it up, state auditors said in a report released Tuesday.
Families of the Sandy Hook victims said they were subject to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers over his bogus claims that the shooting was a hoax.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a set of gun safety bills into law on Thursday that require more regulations on gun sales and dealers within the state as well as increased information sharing between schools and law enforcement agencies.
A new survey shows problematic trends in political discourse in the United States. And with the midterm elections just months away, researchers felt the findings couldn't wait.
Families of the Sandy Hook victims said they were subject to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers over his bogus claims that the shooting was a hoax.
Prior infections make clear answers tricky. Currently, the CDC estimates the BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants make up 95% of COVID cases in the U.S.
Another body was found at Lake Mead this week, following several similar reports in May.
Todd Graves promised to split the prize, which as of Monday had risen to $810 million, with all of his employees if any of the tickets win the jackpot.
A 73-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish that an angler was trying to reel onto a boat off the Florida coast, officials said.
Dow began playing Wally Cleaver at age 12.
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor whose roles ranged from the mob boss in "Goodfellas" to an early stint on the long-running cop drama "Law & Order," has died, according to his publicist Roger Neal. He was 83.
One person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Friday night.
Willie Nelson will be making a stop in the Central Valley for the Outlaw Music Festival come October.
Former WWE chief executive Vince McMahon paid more than $12 million to four women to cover up "allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity," according to reports.
Monkeypox spreads when someone has direct contact with a person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids.
Higher concentrations of THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
Sacramento County on Tuesday confirmed another probable case of monkeypox, which brings the total of confirmed or suspected cases to 30 within the county.
The water that comes out of the tap for more than 900,000 Californians is unsafe to drink and the state isn't acting fast enough to help clean it up, state auditors said in a report released Tuesday.
Napa County health officials announced Tuesday that they are investigating the county's first probable case of monkeypox.
A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.
A California federal judge has rejected a legal push to require Uber to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles, finding that such a mandate would be too onerous on the ride-hailing company.
The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? Almost certainly not.
Wage theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2 billion a year.
Pour one out for Choco Taco. The beloved Klondike product, packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.
Google's revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid intensifying fears of an economic recession.
T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action suits stemming from a data breach disclosed last year affecting tens of millions of people.
State lawmakers rejected attempts to set a four-day workweek back in May. But now some are talking about six-hour workdays.
Is a recession on the horizon?
Wednesday is National French Fry Day. It's the celebration of a favorite finger food hard to resist.
Rio Vista police rescued a dog who got stuck under the hood of a broken-down truck.
Twenty cats, all facing serious health issues, were rescued from a trailer in Stockton and their owner was booked into jail on multiple felony charges of animal cruelty.
The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving select adoption fees in the hopes that more of its rescue pets find new homes.
Firefighters in Morristown, Tennessee, staged an adorable rescue mission after a kitten was found trapped in a Pepsi vending machine inside a Walmart store.
We may find fireworks beautiful and festive, but they explode like magnified gunfire in the exquisitely sensitive ears of many of our pets.
There is more good news about the Sierra snowpack.
A local facility is giving away free water. And there's no catch.
Swaths of private California forestlands will be closed to the public starting this week due to extreme drought and risk of wildfires, the owner announced.
In response to prolonged drought across the West and ahead of the scorching summer months, California is asking its urban water suppliers to voluntarily report water consumption data sooner.
Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day.
A customer at a restaurant in Pennsylvania left a hefty $3,000 tip on a $13.25 bill, much to the surprise of his server.
After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the fun is back at the California State Fair but with a focus on safety.
Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood.
Firefighters in Morristown, Tennessee, staged an adorable rescue mission after a kitten was found trapped in a Pepsi vending machine inside a Walmart store.
Woodland resident Rochelle Yu qualified to compete in the prestigious U.S. Girls' Junior Championship for a chance at $20,6000 in prize money.