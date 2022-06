Sold on Craigslist, a cruise ship is being restored Built in the 1950s to carry tourists on day trips from the German port of Hamburg, the cruise ship looked bound for the scrap heap, until Chris Willson found the Aurora for sale on Craigslist. Today, his 293-foot ship (which once played a Bond villain's yacht) is parked near Stockton, Calif., surrounded by blueberry fields, and is being carefully restored. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.