The opera "Omar," on a Muslim slave in America "Omar," an opera that recently had its world premiere, tells the story of Omar Ibn Said, a 19th century Muslim scholar stolen from Senegal and sold into slavery in America, who left behind a remarkable autobiography written in Arabic. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels about how their opera tells a largely-forgotten story, informing the history of our multicultural nation.