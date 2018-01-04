Up next, recap & links

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" podcast at iTunes. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

ATTENTION VIEWERS: We are working on a spring cleaning story about how Americans have too much stuff they can't seem to get rid of. If this sounds like you, we would love to see your clutter and know why you can't part with it! Submit photos and short explanations to mcfaddenr@cbsnews.com. They just might end up on the show!



RECAP: MARCH 11



COVER STORY: Borrowed time: Reflecting on a life with cancer | Watch Video

Julie Yip-Williams had already experienced a difficult life when she was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer; now she prepares to leave her young daughters behind, passing on lessons of resilience. Tracy Smith reports.

For more info:



ALMANAC: The Luddites | Watch Video

An anti-technological innovation movement was born on March 11, 1811, when textile workers in Nottingham, England, destroyed machines they believed threatened their livelihoods. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

ART: Tarsila, the "Picasso of Brazil" | Watch Video

In her native country, all you need to say is her first name – Tarsila -- for people to recognize the woman known as "the Picasso of Brazil." But Tarsila do Amaral (1886-1973) is little-known in North America, despite her revolutionary art.

Faith Salie visits New York City's Museum of Modern Art, which is staging a retrospective of Tarsila's "cannibalist" paintings, which took the tropes of Western European art and turned them into something extremely Brazilian.

For more info:

AP Photo

REMEMBERING 1968: How an upstart primary challenge ended a presidency | Watch Video

John Dickerson reports on the contest that changed the way we elect presidents, with a Democratic primary that allowed a political upstart, the anti-war candidate Sen. Eugene McCarthy, to take on a sitting president and drive Lyndon B. Johnson to decide to forgo running for a second term.

For more info:



TELEVISION: Peter Lassally: A late-night life | Watch Video

Mo Rocca talks with TV legend Peter Lasally, the fabled TV exec for some of our biggest late-night shows (including "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "The Late Show with David Letterman") and mentor of rising comedians, who was affectionately dubbed "The Host Whisperer."



HARTMAN: The fate of a Confederate flag (Video)

Several years ago, in Summerville, South Carolina, Annie Caddell stirred heated emotions from across her predominantly black neighborhood when she raised a Confederate flag outside her home. Protests led to counter-protests, which made international news. But now Caddell has done an about-face, and taken down the flag, helping move her divided community a little closer together. She explained to Stave Hartman why she believes her new position is the more honorable one.

CBS News

MUSIC: Joan Baez: On record, and on canvas | Watch Video

At 77, the reigning queen of folk music, Joan Baez, has just released a new album, "Whistle Down the Wind," and is preparing to embark on what she's calling her "farewell tour." John Blackstone sits down with the music legend, who talks about her career, her singing voice, and her other talent: painting.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Joan Baez on her paintings of "Mischief Makers"

The singer's artistic talent was on display in an exhibition of her portraits of noted activists, civil rights leaders, and others who have fought oppression and injustice

For more info:

CBS News

A SUNDAY DRIVE: The 30,000 keys to Baldpate | Watch Video

It's time to take a Sunday drive with Conor Knighton, who this week visits the Baldpate Inn in Estes Park, Colorado.

For more info:

CBS News

TELEVISION: RuPaul: All dressed up | Watch Video

"RuPaul's Drag Race" begins its 10th season on television this month. The successful VH1 game show features remarkably-named contestants (such as Sasha Velour, Kalorie Karbdashian Williams and Mayhem Miller) who compete for cash prizes and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul explains to Nancy Giles the power of a man performing in women's clothes, heels and makeup.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Judge Judy hands down her opinion on RuPaul

RuPaul, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race," expresses his devotion to Judge Judy - and hears via Nancy Giles a special message for RuPaul from the lady in black robes herself.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: RuPaul on what he learned from his family

RuPaul, renowned as a celebrity drag queen, talks about his mother (a "rebel"), his father (the "life of the party"), his sisters (who were his universe growing up), and why he describes himself as "an introvert masquerading as an extrovert."

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of March 12 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Maine (Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning in a snowfall in Maine. Videographer: Mauricio Handler

WEB EXCLUSIVES:



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Roger Bannister on breaking the 4:00 mile (Video)

British runner Roger Bannister, the first person to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, died Saturday at age 88. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired May 2, 2004, Mark Phillips talks with Bannister about his monumental feat fifty years earlier, as well as with American runner Wes Santee and Australian John Landy (who were also chasing the 4:00 mile at the time) and with Neal Bascomb, author of "The Perfect Mile." Phillips also recounts the subsequent matchup between Bannister and Landy at the 1954 British Empire Games, an epic race that was called "the Mile of the Century."



NATURE UP CLOSE: Who was Marjory Stoneman Douglas?

The conservationist and author of "The Everglades, River of Grass" promoted and fought to preserve the Florida ecosystem.



MOVIES: Cinematographer Roger Deakins, finally an Oscar-winner for "Blade Runner 2049"

After 14 nominations, the master cameraman has won an Academy Award; view clips from some of his peerless work.

RECAP: MARCH 4



COVER STORY: It's complicated: When filmmakers' legacies intertwine with #MeToo | Watch Video

Some filmmakers and actors who have produced a highly-esteemed body of work are now facing a critical re-appraisal, due to recent allegations of harassment and sexual assault. Is the behavior of an artist inseparable from his or her art? Tracy Smith talks with Tippi Hedren, who says she was harassed by director Alfred Hitchcock on the set of "The Birds," and with actresses Uzo Aduba and Amber Tamblyn, who are founding members of Time's Up.

For more info:

Alamy/AP

RETROSPECTIVE: Elizabeth the Great: The life of a true Hollywood star | Watch Video

Rita Braver visits the archives of actress Elizabeth Taylor who, 25 years ago, received her third Academy Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, for her advocacy in the fight against AIDS.

GALLERY: The films of Elizabeth Taylor

For more info:

CBS News

PERFORMER: Jared Leto: On the continuously unexpected | Watch Video

The Oscar-winning actor has transformed himself for roles in films such as "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Blade Runner 2049." But Jared Leto tells Anthony Mason he feels the most himself when performing on stage with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Jared Leto previews unreleased song

Jared Leto, of Thirty Seconds to Mars, gives Anthony Mason a preview of an unreleased song, "Great Wide Open," from his band's forthcoming album.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Jared Leto on his other career: Investor

Actor and singer Jared Leto talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his other sideline: investing in start-up companies. He talks about some of his biggest successes, including Uber, Airbnb and Slack, and what fascinates him about the process.

For more info:



MUSIC: The Newmans, a movie music dynasty | Watch Video

Lee Cowan visits with leading composers of movie and TV music who are part of the same illustrious family -- Randy, Thomas, David and Joey Newman -- as well as composer Maria Newman, who's taken a different path.

For more info:

RottenTomatoes.com

COVER STORY: Rotten Tomatoes: Where movie reviews are fresh or rotten | Watch Video

It's the go-to website for film fans, and a bane for filmmakers and movie distributors. Since debuting in 1998, Rotten Tomatoes, which collates and gauges critical and popular reaction to movies, has been a leading source of collective opinion. Jim Axelrod looks at what goes into its "Tomatometer."

For more info:



SUNDAY PROFILE: Glenda Jackson returns to Broadway in "Three Tall Women" | Watch Video

After a second career as a Member of Britain's Parliament, Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson ("Women in Love," "A Touch of Class") has returned to acting, appearing on Broadway in a revival of Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women." Mark Phillips reports.

For more info:

"Three Tall Women" at the Golden Theatre, New York City | Purchase tickets

CBS News



TECHNOLOGY: Smooth operator: Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown | Watch Video

Garrett Brown described the act of invention as "looking at something annoying and imagining it didn't have to be." What Brown solved was the shakiness of a handheld motion picture camera, allowing the camera frame to float like a butterfly alongside Sylvester Stallone up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in an iconic shot from "Rocky." Brown's creation would free filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorsese from the restrictions of dolly tracks, and change the vocabulary of cinema. Michelle Miller talks with Brown, and with Steadicam operator Michael Craven about the revolutionary device.

For more info:





AWARDS: David Edelstein's Oscar predictions | Watch Video

Who will win this year's Academy Awards? Better yet, who SHOULD win? Our film critic looks into his crystal ball.



CALENDAR: Week of March 5 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Elephant seals (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning along the California coast at San Simeon, where elephant seals are the stars. Videographer: Lance Milbrand.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Roger Bannister on breaking the 4:00 mile (Video)

British runner Roger Bannister, the first person to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, died Saturday at age 88. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired May 2, 2004, Mark Phillips talks with Bannister about his monumental feat fifty years earlier, as well as with American runner Wes Santee and Australian John Landy (who were also chasing the 4:00 mile at the time) and with Neal Bascomb, author of "The Perfect Mile." Phillips also recounts the subsequent matchup between Bannister and Landy at the 1954 British Empire Games, an epic race that was called "the Mile of the Century."

MPC/Warner Brothers

OSCARS 2018: Best Visual Effects nominees

Watch behind-the-scenes footage revealing FX secrets from the five Academy Award-nominated films.

OSCARS 2018: Best Actress nominees

Watch clips of this year's nominated performances.

OSCARS 2018: Best Actor nominees

Watch clips from this year's nominated performances.

OSCARS 2018: Best Supporting Actor nominees

Watch clips from this year's nominated performances.

OSCARS 2018: Best Supporting Actress nominees

Watch clips of the nominated performances.

OSCARS 2018: Best Original Score nominees

Listen to excerpts from this year's nominated music scores.

OSCARS 2018: Best Original Song nominees

Listen to the five songs up for this year's Academy Award.

ART OF THE SELL: Iconic movie posters by a master | Watch Video

Jane Pauley visits a living legend of Hollywood: 97-year-old Bill Gold, who was responsible for designing some of the most innovative movie posters in film history, created during a career that spanned more than six decades - from his very first assignment ("Casablanca") to "The Exorcist" and the films of Clint Eastwood.

For more info:

CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bill Geist and the art of curling (Video)

Missing the Winter Olympics? In this report originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on January 11, 1988, correspondent Bill Geist travels to the Iron Range of Northern Minnesota, where the sport of curling is a way of life.



NATURE UP CLOSE: The new math of travel

Selecting a cost-effective travel destination can be down to a science – calculating how many species you get to see up-close.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Who was Marjory Stoneman Douglas?

The conservationist and author of "The Everglades, River of Grass" promoted and fought to preserve the Florida ecosystem.

RECAP: FEBRUARY 25



COVER STORY: The war on opioids moves to the courtroom | Watch Video

To address the rising epidemic of opioid overdose deaths, advocates are taking a page from the war on "Big Tobacco" by taking "Big Pharma" to court.

Lee Cowan talks with Mississippi lawyer Mike Moore (the state's former Attorney General) and with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who both seek to make drug manufacturers legally liable for the increase in opioid addiction that has had deadly consequences.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Sid Caesar's "Your Show of Shows" | Watch Video

On February 25, 1950, the live variety show that was a landmark in TV comedy debuted. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

CBS News

ART: The whimsy of decoupage artist John Derian | Watch Video

Erin Moriarty shows us the work of decoupage artist John Derian.

For more info:

CBS News

"THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE…": The strength of Mary J. Blige | Watch Video

Michelle Miller profiles the singer whose career has now turned to acting, with no less than an Oscar nomination for her acclaimed performance in the drama "Mudbound," in addition to an Oscar nom for Best Original Song.

For more info:



PASSAGE: The Rev.Billy Graham | Watch Video

Blessed with a commanding stage presence and a powerful voice, the evangelist preached to more than 200 million people in 185 countries. Jane Pauley reports on his life, and his passing this past week at age 99.

CBS News

FOOD: Re-creating Eleven Madison Park, the world's best restaurant | Watch Video

Mo Rocca has a table at the recently re-imagined Eleven Madison Park, ranked No. 1 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

For more info:

elevenmadisonpark.com



Follow Eleven Madison Park on Facebook and Instagram





HARTMAN: Honoring World War II vets before it's too late (Video)

Starting in high school, Rishi Sharma made it his mission to meet as many World War II combat veterans as possible, driving all over California to interview them about their experiences. Steve Hartman catches up with the young man he first met in December 2016, and finds out what Sharma's GoFundMe page has now afforded him.

For more info:

To contact Rishi Sharma about an interview with a WWII vet go to the website Heroes of the Second World War





REMEMBERING 1968: The revolutionary "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band" | Watch Video

In February 1968 The Beatles' landmark album became the first rock record to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Mark Phillips reports on a cultural touchstone -- innovative musically and technically -- that continues to resonate today.

For more info:

CBS News

OPINION: Jim Gaffigan: Skiing is insane | Watch Video

After a family ski outing, the comedian and "Sunday Morning" contributor has some observations about winter sports.

For more info:

CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILES: For Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, business is personal | Watch Video

David Pogue meets with the third Chief Executive Officer in Microsoft history. Since Satya Nadella became CEO, the company's stock is at an all-time high, and for the first time in a long time, people are calling Microsoft innovative.

For more info:

"Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone" by Satya Nadella (HarperCollins); Available via Amazon



microsoft.com



CALENDAR: Week of February 26 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Idaho (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning in the depths of winter at Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho. Videographer: Jamie McDonald.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:



OSCARS 2018: Best Visual Effects nominees

Watch behind-the-scenes footage revealing FX secrets from the five Academy Award-nominated films.



OSCARS 2018: Best Original Song nominees

Listen to the five songs up for this year's Academy Award.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Filming on coral reefs

Videographer Ziggy Livnat dives into the Luis Peña Channel Nature Reserve off Culebra, the first designated "no-take" marine protected area in Puerto Rico.

RECAP: FEBRUARY 18





COVER STORY: Infidelity: Why the oldest taboo continues to be broken

The overwhelming majority of Americans believe infidelity is morally wrong - more than believe it of cloning, or suicide. Yet, why do so many people cheat?

Tony Dokoupil talks with licensed couples therapist Esther Perel, Kinsey Institute researcher Helen Fisher, and the president of the company behind Ashley Madison, as well as two women who strayed outside their marriages for very different reasons.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Vanna White | Watch Video

On February 18, 1957, the irreplaceable letter-turner on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" was born. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

National Portrait Gallery

THE WHITE HOUSE: Andrew Johnson: The unfortunate president | Watch Video

Raised in poverty, uneducated, a working class figure whose political ethos was "my way or the highway," Andrew Johnson's surprising rise to the Oval Office upon Abraham Lincoln's assassination was followed by a torturous relationship with Congress and the first impeachment of a U.S. president. Mo Rocca looks back at the life of the Southern Democrat who was one of America's most unfortunate chief executives.

For more info:

CBS News

"THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE…": Willem Dafoe: The actor's quest for challenges | Watch Video

Martha Teichner profiles the stage and screen actor, star of "Platoon" and "The Last Temptation of Christ," who is nominated for his third Oscar, for "The Florida Project."

GALLERY: Willem Dafoe

For more info:

CBS News

POSTCARD FROM SPAIN: A moveable feast: Taking a tapas bar crawl through Madrid | Watch Video

Correspondent Seth Doane does a tapas bar crawl through Madrid. The strolling meal, partaking of many small plates and drinks, is a Spanish tradition.

For more info:



HARTMAN: "Wish You Were Here" (Video)

David Lasseter misses his four kids, so practically every day they're not home in Valdosta, Georgia, he sends them a postcard - creative correspondence that really only conveys one, important message. Steve Hartman reports.

CBS News

ON STAGE: Jimmy Buffett and "Margaritaville" come to Broadway | Watch Video

Tracy Smith profiles the singer-songwriter whose music is now the focus of a Broadway musical, "Escape to Margaritaville."

To view a trailer for "Escape to Margaritaville," click on the player below:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jimmy Buffett and the "Parrotheads" (Video)

Correspondent Bill Geist visits with singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, famous for his 1977 hit "Margaritaville," and for his music's beach-bum flavor that draws thousands of "parrotheads" to his concerts - even in Cincinnati, far from the sub-tropical splendor of the Florida Keys. Originally broadcast August 30, 1991.

For more info:

Andrew Harnik/AP

ART: A portrait of artist Amy Sherald | Watch Video

Alex Wagner profiles the artist whose painting of former first lady Michelle Obama was unveiled this week at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

For more info:



OPINION: Fla. school shooting survivor David Hogg says: Speak out | Watch Video

The 17-year-old head of the student TV station at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., talks about Wednesday's mass shooting that killed seventeen classmates and teachers.



OPINION: Faith Salie on threat of mass shootings: Do something | Watch Video

The "Sunday Morning" Contributor says America's founding fathers who crafted our Constitution would want us to prevent America's children from being massacred.



CALENDAR: Week of February 19 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Everglades National Park (Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning at Everglades National Park in Florida, championed in the last century by writer Marjory Stoneman Douglas, for whom the high school targeted in Wednesday's attack was named.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Marvel/Disney

MOVIES: David Edelstein reviews "Black Panther" | Watch Video

For more info:

RECAP: FEBRUARY 11







HEADLINES: U.S. wins first gold medal at Pyeongchang Olympics (Video)

Seventeen-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard captured America's first gold medal as the Olympic Games continue in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Ben Tracy reports the latest action heating up the slopes - and the thaw between dignitaries from North and South Korea.

CBS News

COVER STORY: The growing acceptance of autism at the workplace | Watch Video

Nearly three years ago, when tech giant Microsoft announced that it was starting a pilot program to hire autistic workers, they received more than 700 resumes within a few weeks. German software maker SAP has instituted a program to bring people with autism into its workforce worldwide, and other companies are following suit. By all accounts, giving those on the spectrum an opportunity to use their talents productively has been a tremendous success.

Lee Cowan looks at the changing face of workplace diversity.

For more info:



ALMANAC: The inventor of crash test dummies | Watch Video

On February 11, 2005, physicist and engineer Samuel Alderson, who developed the very first anthropomorphic test device for auto safety testing, died at age 90. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

CBS News

ISLAND HOPPING: Tokens of love: The Welsh tradition of lovespoons | Watch Video

Conor Knighton visits Llanddwyn Island off the coast of Wales, where if you want to woo someone, you don't give your sweetheart chocolates, flowers or jewelry; you give them a "lovespoon."

For more info:

CBS News

MUSIC: The O'Jays and their enduring message of love | Watch Video

All aboard the Love Train! Jim Axelrod catches up with the O'Jays.

To watch the O'Jays' appearance on "Soul Train" back in 1972, click on the video player below, and dance along!

For more info:



CORRESPONDENCE: Letters from viewers (Video)

Jane Pauley digs into the mailbag for some correspondence from our viewers.

CBS News

VALENTINE'S DAY: Office romance: Love is still in the air | Watch Video

In the era of Time's Up, #MeToo, and an increased awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace, is dating or marrying your office mates still a thing? As correspondent Tony Dokoupil finds out, some companies boast of it. Take Southwest Airlines (stock ticker acronym: LUV), where the expression "Love is in the air" takes on new meaning for staffers and flight attendants who are couples.

For more info:



ON THE ROAD: A stand-up teacher (Video)

At a Varnett charter school in Houston, Eddie Brown is teaching sixth graders about different forms of energy. The kids love him in the classroom - and so do audiences across the country, who flock to his "Teacher's Only" comedy tour. Steve Hartman reports.

For more info:

CBS News

MOVIES: The love story behind the basically true "The Big Sick" | Watch Video

Actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, had never written a movie before, when they decided to try and tell the basically true story of their lives, how they met, and how their budding romance was thrown for a loop when she became comatose. Their film, "The Big Sick," proved to be a critical success, and has now earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" meets with Nanjiani and Gordon to find out how telling the story of their lives has turned their lives upside-down.

For more info:

"The Big Sick" is available on Blu-ray and DVD, and via streaming on Amazon

CBS News

VALENTINE'S DAY: Dylan Lauren's sweet success | Watch Video

As a child the daughter of fashion design Ralph Lauren loved "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," and wanted to live in a candy land. Today, Dylan Lauren is the founder and CEO of Dylan's Candy Bar, which just celebrated its sweet 16th birthday. Correspondent Alina Cho toured Lauren's New York City flagship store - the largest candy shop in the world - and talked with Dylan about how she found sweet success.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Dylan Lauren: You, too, can keep fit while enjoying candy

The founder and CEO of Dylan's Candy Bar talks to Alina Cho about how this self-professed "fitness nut" manages to keep her figure while indulging in her company's delicious stock-in-trade, and explains why she described herself in her college essay as an "everlasting gobstopper."

For more info:

CBS News

HISTORY: Did Abraham Lincoln sleep here? | Watch Video

In Kentucky you can visit the cabins where Honest Abe was born, and later grew up … or are they? Contributor Brook Silva-Braga reports.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of February 12 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Culebra (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning far from winter's cold -- in waters off the small island of Culebra, part of Puerto Rico. Videographer: Ziggy Livnat.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:





Verne Lehmberg

NATURE UP CLOSE: Pikas

The most endearing animal you've probably never heard of survives without hibernating at alpine altitudes.

RECAP: FEBRUARY 4





CBS News



COVER STORY: The changing face of the Boy Scouts | Watch Video

Members of Troop 1262 out of Salt Lake City are learning the skills the Boy Scouts of America have trained in for more than a hundred years. But many of these scouts are new to America - refugees from countries like Burma. And the Boy Scouts organization - after courting controversy for excluding, then welcoming gay scouts and leaders - is now accepting girls.

While participation has steadily declined over the past four decades, scouting still has power, and perhaps more relevance than ever. Tony Dokoupil reports.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Rosa Parks | Watch Video

On February 4, 1913, the "mother of the freedom movement" was born. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

© Anselm Kiefer; Photo by Georges Poncet/Barnes Foundation

ART: De-constructing the art of Anselm Kiefer | Watch Video

Correspondent Liz Palmer gets a glimpse into the workings of German painter-sculptor Anselm Kiefer, considered one of the world's most important living artists. At his studio outside Paris, we watch Kiefer laboring on some of his latest projects -- working with molten lead.

Kiefer also talks about the themes in his art, which are both complex and confrontational. As the artist has said: "Art really is something very difficult. It is difficult to make, and it is sometimes difficult for the viewer to understand … A part of it should always include having to scratch your head."

GALLERY: German Post-War master Anselm Kiefer

For more info:

CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Janet Yellen: The exit interview | Watch Video

Rita Braver sits down with the outgoing chair of the Federal Reserve, who talks economic recovery, being a trailblazer, and leaving a job she loves too soon.



PASSAGE: "Sunday Morning" remembers (Video)

"Sunday Morning" remembers famous figures who we lost this past week, including journalist Nicholas von Hoffman, and R&B singer Dennis Edwards, long the lead singer of The Temptations.

CBS News

SPORTS: Behind the scenes of "Puppy Bowl" | Watch Video

The Super Bowl has some four-legged competition, with the 14th Annual Puppy Bowl, the perennially highest-rated show on the cable channel Animal Planet. Ninety puppies from shelters and rescue organizations across the country and from Mexico "compete" in a game that scores high in cuteness. Richard Schlesinger reports.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: The penalties of "Puppy Bowl"

Dan Schachner, the referee on the Animal Planet special "Puppy Bowl" - now in its 14th year - explains to correspondent Richard Schlesinger some of the rules of the game, and some of the penalties he may be calling against the rambunctious players, from "unsportsdog-like conduct" to "soiling the end zone."

For more info:





HARTMAN: A washing machine museum (Video)

In the shadow of the Colorado Rockies, Steve Hartman found a man with a mountainous dilemma: what to do with his collection of nearly 1,500 antique washing machines.

For more info:



MYSTERY: Behind the headlines - Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood | Watch Video

Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" reports on new developments in the case of the death of actress Natalie Wood, in 1981.

CBS News

MOVIES: Rex Reed: A bold-face-name life | Watch Video

In the late 1960s and '70s, Rex Reed's clever and barbed opinions about movies and movie stars made him a fixture on television. Now 79, the film critic offers to Mo Rocca his opinions on some of this year's Best Picture Oscar-nominees ("Hated it!"), and how he came to live the life of an A-Lister.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Rex Reed on the Best Picture Oscar-nominees

For more info:

CBS News

SPORTS: A wheelchair doesn't keep this athlete from the football field | Watch Video

Mark Strassman has the tale of a very special football player.



OPINION: Katie Roiphe on the @MeToo thought police | Watch Video

The author and journalist discusses how some feminists have targeted others over reactions to the burgeoning movement to call out perpetrators of sexual harassment.

For more info:

The Other Whisper Network: How Twitter feminism is bad for women by Katie Roiphe (Harpers)



CALENDAR: Week of February 5 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Rocky Mountain National Park (Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning in a snowstorm at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Videographer: Scot Mi

WEB EXCLUSIVES:





Verne Lehmberg

















NATURE UP CLOSE: How waterfalls form

These spectacular sights can be formed by a geologic fault, differential erosion, or a combination of the two.



NATURE UP CLOSE: How islands form

Take a walk on archipelagoes created by red hot magma from the Earth's interior.

RECAP: JANUARY 28







CBS NEWS POLL: What is America's favorite music genre?



COVER STORY: Bringing musical stars back via hologram | Watch Video

Many opera fans consider Maria Callas one of the greatest sopranos who ever lived. When she died in 1977, they were heartbroken. So they might be shocked to learn that Maria Callas - or rather a projected representation of her - is going on tour this spring with a 60-piece orchestra. Her return is brought to you by what's being called a hologram.

Callas and other iconic performers, like Roy Orbison, aren't the only ones being presented in this remarkable new technology; political figures are also hitting the campaign trail via live hologram.

David Pogue reports on how holograms are reshaping not just pop culture but history itself.

For more info:



ALMANAC: "We Are the World" | Watch Video

On January 28, 1985, more than 40 of the music world's greatest stars gathered in an L.A. studio to help raise funds for humanitarian relief. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Making violins | Watch Video

For hundreds of years instrument makers have been turning to the forests of Northern Italy for the fine woods that make violins, pianos and other instruments sing. Seth Doane reports.

For more info:

CBS News

FOR THE RECORD: Ed Sheeran: The method to his success | Watch Video

The English singer-songwriter is one of the most successful artists of his time, and an idol to millions around the world. His most recent album, "Divide (÷)," is up for two Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album.

Sheeran talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about his career and the music business; his early days producing and distributing his own music; and why he stayed out of the limelight for a year.

Phillips also goes with Sheeran to the singer's favorite fish and chips shop and some of the places in his hometown that have made their way into his songs (like "Castle on the Hill"). (This report was originally broadcast March 5, 2017.)

WEB EXCLUSIVE: To watch Ed Sheeran perform "Castle on the Hill," click on the player below.

For more info:

edsheeran.com



"Divide" by Ed Sheeran (Atlantic); Available via Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify



Follow Ed Sheeran on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube





PASSAGE: "Sunday Morning" remembers (Video)

"Sunday Morning" remembers famous figures who we lost this past week, including musician and anti-apartheid activist Hugh Masekela, "Beetle Bailey" cartoonist Mort Walker, and science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin.

CBS News

SCIENCE: The beauty and science of bubbles | Watch Video

There is something magical about soap bubbles - floating, fleeting, iridescent orbs that defy gravity, and whose beauty masks their complexity. Faith Salie meets renowned bubble artist Tom Noddy, and also talks with scientists at Boston University and the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, to discuss the role bubbles play in nature, medicine, technology - and joy.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bubble magic (Video)

Tom Noddy is a bubble artist, producing all manner of bubbles - from geometric bubbles to smoking volcano bubbles. His beautiful, ephemeral creations delighted "Sunday Morning" host Charles Kuralt in this "On the Road" report that originally aired July 5, 1983.

For more info:



HARTMAN: The D.C. whistler (Video)

Chris Ullman is a four-time international whistling champion - an unusual distinction for a partner in a Washington, D.C. investment firm. But he's burnished his reputation as one of the capital's most popular whistleblowers, by using his talents in a most non-partisan way. Steve Hartman reports.



GIANTS: Legends say goodbye: Neil Diamond, Sir Elton John to retire from touring | Watch Video

Anthony Mason reports on the news this past week that two legends of popular music -- Neil Diamond and Elton John -- will stop touring, due to issues of health or work-life balance.

For more info:

CBS News

MUSIC: Marilyn Maye, proudly "old school" | Watch Video

For more than seven decades cabaret singer Marilyn Maye has crisscrossed the country, playing hundreds of clubs. Once a Grammy nominee for Best New Artist (at the age of 37), she holds the record for appearances by a singer on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." And as Mo Rocca finds out, she remains proudly "old school" on stage.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Marilyn Maye and Mo Rocca sing "My Best Girl"

For six decades Marilyn Maye has returned to The Inn at Okoboji, at Lake Okoboji in Iowa, where the old-school cabaret singer has entertained generations of fans. Recently, she was joined there by "Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca, and together they performed a duet of "My Best Girl."

For more info:



1968: A YEAR TO REMEMBER

"Sunday Morning" begins a year-long series of reports looking back on what was a landmark year in our recent history.

John Olson

WAR: The Tet Offensive | Watch Video

The 26-day battle for Hue was fought street by street, house by house, room by room. Two-hundred-and-sixteen American troops were killed and another 1,300 wounded. David Martin visits an exhibition at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., and talks to a combat photographer who captured the bloody battle, and a former Marine who miraculously survived.

CBS NEWS POLL: U.S. involvement in Vietnam

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of January 29 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Niagara Falls (Extended Video)

We leave you this last Sunday Morning of January at the partly frozen Niagara Falls. Videographer: Carl Mrozek.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:



GRAMMYS: Watch the Best Music Video nominees

Check out the contenders for this year's award - and be sure to watch the 60th annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday, January 28, and broadcast live on CBS.



NATURE UP CLOSE: How islands form

Take a walk on archipelagoes created by red hot magma from the Earth's interior.

RECAP: JANUARY 21





HEADLINES: Day 2 of government shutdown (Video)

There's still no sign of compromise on Day Two of the impasse over the shutdown of the federal government. A group of about 20 moderate Democrats and Republicans met for hours yesterday trying to brainstorm ways out of this impasse, while the president kept a low profile. Nancy Cordes is at the Capitol with the latest.



COVER STORY: A war of words on college campuses | Watch Video

Rita Braver reports on the war over words on college campuses, where protests of deliberately provocative figures, like white supremacists, have extended to lecturers reporting on academic research; and on the backlash over requirements to provide "safe spaces" and "trigger warnings" to protect students from "microaggressions." University of Chicago president Robert Zimmer, who has advocated against such measures, says, "Discomfort is an intrinsic part of an education."

For more info:



ALMANAC: The DeLorean car | Watch Video

On January 21, 1981, the first DeLorean DMC-12, with its striking gull-wing doors, rolled off the production line. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

Muhammad Ansi

ART: Art from behind the walls of Guantanamo | Watch Video

"Ode to the Sea," an exhibition at New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice, might look like an ordinary art show, except for the fact that the artists are men who have been detained at the military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Tony Dokoupil talks with the show's co-curator, and with the parents of people who lost their lives on 9/11, about art that speaks to freedom beyond prison walls.

GALLERY: Art by Guantánamo detainees

For more info:

CBS News

TELEVISION: Sir David Attenborough, the voice of nature | Watch Video

Mark Phillips interviews the naturalist and narrator of acclaimed nature documentaries, who returns with the new series "Blue Planet II" on BBC America.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Sir David Attenborough on nature films vs. zoos

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about the value of wildlife documentaries over traditional zoos, and the benefits of each.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Sir David Attenborough on nature films

Legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough, narrator of the new BBC America series "Planet Earth: Blue Planet II," talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about the editorial demands of wildlife documentaries.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Sir David Attenborough on how filming wildlife has changed

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough, of the BBC America series "Planet Earth: Blue Planet II," talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about advances in the production of nature documentaries, and about competition among wildlife cameramen to get a shot never filmed before.

"Planet Earth: Blue Planet II" premieres on Saturday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET, as a simulcast event on BBC America, AMC, IFC, WE tv and SundanceTV. The rest of the eight-episode series will be shown on successive Saturday nights on BBC America.

Watch a trailer for "Planet Earth: Blue Planet II":

For more info:

CBS News

LUKE BURBANK: Welcome to Goat Yoga | Watch Video

What's cuter than a baby farm animal? How about a baby farm animal joining in a yoga class? Luke Burbank ventures to a class where a new element has been added to a yoga routine: tiny goats.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HARTMAN: Eternal lunch date (Video)

For years, retired mechanic Clarence Purvis had lunch with his wife six days a week at a restaurant in Reidsville, Ga. She remains his ever-present lunch date even though she died four years ago. Steve Hartman reports on the deepest of loves.

CBS News

MOVIES: Jordan Peele on "Get Out," Trump, race and art | Watch Video

One-half of the duo Key & Peele, Jordan Peele has burst beyond the sketch comedy universe with one of 2017's most critically-acclaimed films: "Get Out," a satirical horror film in which a black man uncovers the terrifying secret beneath the surface of his white girlfriend's hometown. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Peele, a Directors Guild of America nominee and a front-runner for an Oscar nomination.

For more info:



MUSIC: Jane Birkin: Life (and music) goes on | Watch Video

Anthony Mason profiles the iconic English-born actress and singer, ahead of her Carnegie Hall concert.

To hear Jane Birkin perform "La Javanaise," from the album "Birkin/Gainsbourg: Le symphonique," click on the video player below:

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: What's inside Jane Birkin's Birkin bag?

The British-born French icon Jane Birkin reveals to CBS News what is inside an equally iconic fashion accessory: her Hermès Birkin bag.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: The origin of the Birkin bag

Singer and actress Jane Birkin talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about how a serendipitous meeting on an airplane led to the creation of an iconic fashion accessory: The Hermès Birkin bag.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Dawn Turner on how disquieting noise can be | Watch Video

Twenty years ago, Dawn Turner moved to a house in the country. Now she's back in the city, and has discovered how disquieting noise can be. Is it misophonia (a brain anomaly that explains why some people have an incredibly heightened sensitivity to certain sounds)? Or are city sounds just too darn much?



CALENDAR: Week of January 22 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Alligators (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida. Watch out for 'gators! Videographer: David Bhagat.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:



GRAMMYS: Watch the Best Music Video nominees

Check out the contenders for this year's award - and be sure to watch the 60th annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday, January 28, and broadcast live on CBS.

Verne Lehmberg

NATURE UP CLOSE: Feathers

They're some of the most amazing structures in the natural world.



RECAP: JANUARY 14, 2018





HEADLINES: False missile warning panics Hawaiians (Video)

For 38 agonizing minutes, people in Hawaii believed the unthinkable was happening Saturday morning, when an alert about an incoming ballistic missile was broadcast across the state. It was an error, but one that caused widespread panic and confusion. David Begnaud reports.



COVER STORY: Drawing the lines on gerrymandering | Watch Video

Mo Rocca reports on the history and controversy surrounding the re-drawing of political boundaries for partisan gain.

For more info:



ALMANAC: "Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii via Satellite" | Watch Video

On January 14, 1973, the world's first live satellite concert by a solo artist, featuring The King, was broadcast from Honolulu. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

CBS News

ART: Dollhouse crime scenes | Watch Video

Determining the cause of death is never child's play - even with these dollhouse-like training tools. Erin Moriarty reports on the intricate dioramas of death created by Frances Glessner Lee, a woman intrigued by unsolved murders, who assembled tiny laboratories of forensic investigation, now on display at the Smithsonian in Washington.

For more info:

CBS News

TELEVISION: Sharon Stone's second chance | Watch Video

Lee Cowan profiles the actress, who has bounced back from a near-fatal brain hemorrhage to star in a new HBO mini-series, "Mosaic."

For more info:



BOOKS: This week's non-fiction bestsellers

CBS News

ISLAND-HOPPING: Wake Island | Watch Video

The dawn's earliest light -- the first rays of sun on U.S. soil -- shine upon Wake Island. Conor Knighton reports from the Pacific atoll where America's day REALLY begins.

For more info:

U.S. Air Force Detachment 1, Wake Island





HARTMAN: A second honeymoon (Video)

Sixty years ago, Reverend Gilbert Caldwell and his wife, Grace, were confronted with an ugly example of racism on their honeymoon, when they were prevented from staying at a resort in the Poconos. Today Rev. Caldwell speaks about the civil rights movement, and his personal story touched a group of New Jersey schoolchildren, who set about making things right. Steve Hartman reports.

For more info:

CBS News

#METOO: Oprah Winfrey on the Time's Up movement | Watch Video

Earlier this week Oprah Winfrey, a special contributing correspondent for CBS' "Sunday Morning," moderated a panel of Hollywood luminaries to discuss the Time's Up movement. She hosted a discussion featuring actresses Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross and American Ferrera; Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy; "Scandal" producer Shonda Rhimes; and entertainment attorney Nina Shaw.

For more info:

CBS News

NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS: Nancy Giles on exercise gizmos (Video)

It's that time of year when many of us resolve to get in better shape. "Sunday Morning" contributor Nancy Giles is one such hopeful, and she has a closet full of exercise and weight-loss gizmos hawked on TV to try to get her there. How helpful are they? Well, they're all packed in the closet…

For more info:





COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on when POTUS uses "$#!?hole" language | Watch Video

Faith Salie on what happens when the President of the United States uses language best scrawled on a bathroom stall.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of January 15 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Volcanoes National Park (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning far from the winter cold, at Volcanoes National Park on the big island of Hawaii. Videographer: Jamie McDonald.





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Toby Talbot/AP

NATURE UP CLOSE: The Christmas Bird Count

Begun in 1900 by the National Audubon Society, the longest-running community science project in the U.S. conducts an annual census of bird species.

RECAP: JANUARY 7, 2018







COVER STORY: Measuring Colorado's "great experiment" with marijuana | Watch Video

In 2012, when Colorado voters passed Amendment 64, legalizing pot for recreational use was called "The Great Experiment." Five years later, recreational pot is now legal in eight states plus the District of Columbia, while 22 other states now allow sales of marijuana for medical use. But anti-marijuana advocates -- including U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- are pushing back against more permissive state laws. Barry Petersen looks at how that "Great Experiment" is working out.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Fannie Farmer | Watch Video

On January 7, 1896, her "Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" was published, inspiring generations of cooks. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

"The Fannie Farmer Cookbook" (100th anniversary edition) by Marion Cunningham (Bantam); Available via Amazon

Musée du Louvre, Département des Peintures, Paris

ART: Vermeer and the Dutch Masters who influenced him | Watch Video

Rita Braver tours an exhibition at Washington's National Gallery of Art featuring works by Vermeer and other Dutch Masters.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: From 1996: A landmark Vermeer exhibition (Video)

"Sunday Morning" visited the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to view a rare showing of paintings by Johannes Vermeer - approximately two-thirds of the 17th century artist's surviving works. Curator Arthur Wheelock explained his long fascination with Vermeer and the Dutch Master's stylistic innovations. Host Charles Osgood reports. (Originally broadcast on January 10, 1996.)

For more info:



MOVIES: Greta Gerwig on directing: "It's the best feeling in the world" | Watch Video

Tony Dokoupil profiles the actress, whose new film as writer-director, "Lady Bird," is one of the most critically-acclaimed of the year.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Greta Gerwig on facing rejection, and realizing films

Writer-director Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") talks with correspondent Tony Dokoupil about the rejections she faced when she applied to school and universities, and how she maintains a sense of purpose in her filmmaking.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Greta Gerwig on why she fell in love with Barnard College

Writer-director Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") describes to correspondent Tony Dokoupil how she found the school she wanted to attend, Barnard College in New York City.

To watch a trailer for "Lady Bird" click on the video player below.

For more info:



PASSAGE: The freezing "bomb cyclone" (Video)

The meteorological term for the East's misery this past week -- "Bombogenesis" -- brought ice-cold weather, fiercely-blowing snow and misery to air travelers from Georgia to Maine. (Happy New Year!) Jane Pauley reports.

CBS News

FASHION: Coat tales: A tradition of Barbour outerwear | Watch Video

They're a British tradition, as common as soggy weather -- raincoats fit for a Queen, or for 007. Martha Teichner visits the Barbour factory in Northern England and their "museum" of classic rainwear.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Teacher's life-saving gift to a student (Video)

A good teacher will do almost anything for a student, but few have gone so far as Donna Hoagland, a teacher at Marsh Pointe Elementary in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., who helped one student's family by giving of herself in the most unselfish way. Steve Hartman reports.

CBS News

STAGE: John Lithgow on the love that was basis for "Stories By Heart" | Watch Video

Lee Cowan interviews the Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-winning actor, now on Broadway in "John Lithgow: Stories By Heart."

For more info:





NEWS: The Golden Gate Bridge to get a suicide net | Watch Video

The Golden Gate Bridge, a beautiful landmark in San Francisco Bay, has an ugly side. Nearly 1,700 have committed suicide from the bridge since its opening in 1938. Last year, 39 people jumped. But that toll may be coming to an end. Families and loved ones of those who took their own lives -- as well as those who tried to commit suicide but survived -- have won their fight to have a safety net erected on the bridge. John Blackstone reports.

(If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call a trained counselor at National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK [8255].)

For more info:

CBS News

OPINION: Vivian Howard on the goodness of broths | Watch Video

Vivian Howard, star of PBS' "A Chef's Life," says every culture has a recipe with curative powers.

RECIPE: Vivian Howard's Black Silkie Chicken Soup

The host of PBS' "A Chef's Life" offers her take on a traditional curative broth.

RECIPE: Stewed Collards with Ham Hock in Potlikker

Chef Vivian Howard offers a family favorite that nourishes and satisfies, slurp for slurp.

RECIPE: Benny's Matzo Ball Soup

A favorite recipe for a traditional dish, courtesy of chef and restaurateur Vivian Howard, star of PBS' "A Chef's Life."

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of January 8 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Birds in Pennsylvania (Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning outside Erie, Pennsylvania, where birds of a feather are riding out the storm. Videographer: Carl Mrozek.

RECAP: DECEMBER 31, 2017



COVER STORY: A look ahead at 2018

CBS News correspondents around the world look at what we can expect in 2018, and how the events of 2017 have shaped what is to come.

What's next in Washington? | Watch Video

CBS News National Correspondent Chip Reid on the challenges President Trump and Republicans face in the coming year.

What's next for Russia and the U.K.? | Watch Video

CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer on Putin's upcoming election, and Britain's troublesome "Brexit."

What's next for the Middle East and Europe? | Watch Video

CBS News correspondent Seth Doane on the prospects for diplomacy, and the rise of populist, far-right and separatist movements.

What's next for Asia? | Watch Video

CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy on the North Korean nuclear crisis that looms on the horizon.



THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Top news stories of 2017, month-by-month | Watch Video

Jane Pauley has a recap of some of the year's biggest news stories.

CBS News

SPIRITS: Distilling vodka from San Francisco's fog | Watch Video

Just in time for a New Year's toast, Lee Cowan tells us about vodka made from fog. Here's to you, San Francisco!

For more info:



THE YEAR IN REVIEW: The top books of 2017 | Watch Video

CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: "Disaster Artist" star James Franco on finding a work-life balance | Watch Video

Correspondent Tony Dokoupil catches up with the actor, currently starring in the film "The Disaster Artist."

For more info:



THE YEAR IN REVIEW: The top music of 2017 | Watch Video



HEALTH: The rise of "gaming disorder" (Video)

The World Health Organization is poised to list "gaming disorder" - the point at which playing video games takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities - as an official human malady. Jane Pauley reports.



THE YEAR IN REVIEW: The top online stats of 2017 | Watch Video

CBS News

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Hail and farewell to those we lost in 2017 | Watch VideoJane Pauley looks back at the lives and accomplishments of the people we lost in the year gone by.

For more info:

Thank you to the following for photographs and footage:



THE YEAR IN REVIEW: The top movies of 2017 | Watch Video



OPINION: Faith Salie on how art can help shape our New Year's resolutions | Watch Video

At the end of another breathless year, the "Sunday Morning" contributor takes stock in the meaning of mistakes and repairing one's self.

For more info:



THE YEAR IN REVIEW: The top TV of 2017 | Watch Video



NATURE: Sequoias (Video)

We leave you this last Sunday Morning of 2017 in King's Canyon National Park in California ... among towering sequoias many hundreds of years old. Videographer: Jamie McDonald.





WEB EXCLUSIVES:



NATURE UP CLOSE: A Piney Woods Christmas

In southeast Texas, species diversity makes up for lack of a snow at the holidays.





For links to features broadcast in 2016, click here.

For links to features broadcast in 2015, click here.

For links to features broadcast in 2014, click here.