School bus carrying DeKalb County students collides with box truck near I-20
A school bus and a box truck collided Friday morning at Tucker Hill Road and the I-20 eastbound exit ramp.
A school bus and a box truck collided Friday morning at Tucker Hill Road and the I-20 eastbound exit ramp.
For many metro Atlanta renters, one unexpected bill can be enough to put their housing at risk.
High Noon Brunchery moved from Douglasville to Atlanta in August, bringing its Southern-inspired brunch menu and distinctive pink decor to the neighborhood.
The Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade is happening this weekend after being postponed because of last week's weather.
Friday's nice weather will give way to wet and windy conditions this weekend from a strengthening nor'easter.
A Cecil County man with multiple outstanding arrest warrants in three states was arrested after police found him in a stolen vehicle and pursued him in Maryland and Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
The remains of a Maryland military service member who went unidentified for decades after he was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II were welcomed home Thursday at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport.
American football will make its debut in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys at a futebol cathedral.
Nearly 100 people were rescued after a three-alarm fire broke out at an East Oakland apartment building early Friday morning, firefighters said.
Some units would "possibly [be] needed in 90-120 days," according to an internal Army message reviewed by CBS News.
New express lane signs are going up along Interstate 80 in Davis, offering drivers a preview of a major change coming to the Yolo Causeway.
After years of complaints about abandoned boats, illegal anchor-outs and crime along the Oakland Estuary, the city is stepping up enforcement and removing dozens of derelict vessels from the water.
Logan Airport in Boston is expected to see flight delays and cancellations due to the nor'easter this weekend.
The Cleveland Guardians clinched a playoff spot for the third straight year with a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña has been indicted on wiretapping and witness intimidation charges in connection with secret audio and video recordings at City Hall.
Federal funding cuts have stalled seawall projects in Massachusetts designed to protect coastal communities from storms like this weekend's nor'easter.
A man died, and two women were injured after a house fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Friday morning.
Two 20-year-olds have been arrested and charged with hazing and disorderly conduct in relation to the incident.
Residents in Oswego, Illinois, are asked to shelter in place amid an ongoing police investigation on Friday morning.
How could a little boy live through unthinkable suffering all alone with nothing? A Holocaust survivor is still telling his story eight years after his death, thanks to his hologram at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.
After years of construction along Colfax Avenue for the Bus Rapid Transit project, RTD buses will be driving through the completed section this weekend.
Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, and Vista Peak Preparatory all have Flock cameras monitoring the entrances of their parking lots.
In Colorado, bears are entering hyperphagia, where they bulk up for winter, and the lack of their usual food sources is pushing them into neighborhoods in search of food. But homeowners can help keep bears away with a few modifications.
A pedestrian bridge connecting Lakewood and Wheat Ridge for decades is now closed, leaving families concerned.
A new bill, led by Republican state Rep. Donni Steele (Orion Township), aimed at strengthening Michigan's criminal sexual conduct laws, passed in the state House on Wednesday.
Two 20-year-olds have been arrested and charged with hazing and disorderly conduct in relation to the incident.
Dan Campbell has demoted offensive coordinators during the season in two of his previous five years with the Detroit Lions.
A 42-year-old Canton woman was struck by a car on Thursday while crossing the roadway in Canton, the local Public Safety Department says.
Antelope High School’s Choir and Dance programs give students a chance to grow as performers, teammates, and creative leaders. Choir students perform music ranging from traditional sacred pieces to contemporary Broadway, while the Dance program brings energy, discipline, and storytelling to the stage
Grab a quick bite before you hit the road, or stay a while and grab a beer! You can fill your gas tank and your belly all at this family-owned spot. Bella Kunde is in Penryn, checking it out!
For more information, check out the Sacramento SPCA!
Step into fall with new wardrobe staples at great prices! Threads Clothing Exchange, a women's resale boutique, is getting ready for its annual Fall Designer Drop, unveiling more than 500 designer pieces this weekend. We stopped by for a preview of the big sale.
City officials said that throughout the night, fire crews and lithium-ion battery experts worked to safely remove the battery modules from the enclosure that was involved in the fire.
The much-anticipated opening of the People Mover at LAX was delayed again after another setback.
CBS LA Meteorologist Marina Jurica said a flash flood warning is also in effect for the Yucaipa area until 7:30 p.m. The rain cell over Yucaipa is diminishing, but the severe flash flood warning remains.
With a hurricane forecast to bring powerful waves, Orange County is considering measures to protect sea turtle nests in Seal Beach.
Brightline struck a restructuring deal that will infuse the private high-speed passenger train service with millions of dollars.
The first weekend of fall will be great for all the outdoor activities across South Florida.
Robert M. Murphy Jr. is accused of sexually abusing former Wolfpack male athletes under the guise of treatment.
With an unprecedented budget, ICE spent billions in a rush to expand its detention network, wasting millions in the process, the Government Accountability Office found.
A masked man grabbed the woman outside a business along County Road C and released her hours later in St. Paul. Police are now asking for the public's help finding him.
Vance Boelter, the man convicted on federal charges for last year's deadly attacks on Minnesota lawmakers, is expected back in court Friday for his state case.
Two 20-year-olds have been arrested and charged with hazing and disorderly conduct in relation to the incident.
Minnesota is in between a couple of weak systems, so expect a dry Friday with clouds sticking around for most of it.
New York City and the Tri-State Area continue preparations for this weekend's nor'easter, which is looking to bring coastal flooding and bands of rain.
Some units would "possibly [be] needed in 90-120 days," according to an internal Army message reviewed by CBS News.
CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram shares the personal details of her life-or-death brain aneurysm scare.
Rookie George Lombard Jr. scored on an incredible slide and followed with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the Yankees' 6-4 comeback win over the Rays on Thursday.
From cable and cellphone service to streaming subscriptions and even some utility bills, a simple phone call could result in lower monthly costs.
Philadelphia is putting its own spin on the centuries-old German tradition with a South Street block party and a sausage festival.
Pennsylvania is consistently in the top five for deer-vehicle collisions each year, and we're entering the time of year when they are more frequent.
A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect through Sunday, mainly for the Jersey Shore, as a nor'easter continues to develop.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is eager to play this season, though he doesn't know when that will happen.
Mendo Love, 52, was arrested and has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses.
Pennsylvania is consistently in the top five for deer-vehicle collisions each year, and we're entering the time of year when they are more frequent.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Washington High School Stadium.
Police say the driver who died had left the scene of another crash near Highway 99 just minutes earlier.
With an unprecedented budget, ICE spent billions in a rush to expand its detention network, wasting millions in the process, the Government Accountability Office found.
Some units would "possibly [be] needed in 90-120 days," according to an internal Army message reviewed by CBS News.
New express lane signs are going up along Interstate 80 in Davis, offering drivers a preview of a major change coming to the Yolo Causeway.
Highs will reach the low to mid-90s on Friday afternoon. Relative humidity will be low today, increasing the risk of fire in the afternoon west of I-35.
"Very excited," Bueckers said. "It's what you play for to be able to play in the postseason, to play for something that means so much..."
Iran's president says Tehran wants a deal with the U.S. before November's midterm elections, as the regime puts an offer on the table.
Some residents have started tracking the flights themselves.