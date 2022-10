How Erin French found herself at The Lost Kitchen Recovering from a nasty divorce and addiction, Erin French was lost before she found freedom in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. She opened The Lost Kitchen restaurant, one of the hardest-to get reservations in the world. The cookbook author, bestselling memoirist and TV chef talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about her life story, and of her restaurant that is so in demand that reservations are won by lottery.