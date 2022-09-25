"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/25 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Kelefa Sanneh looks at the war of ever-increasing streaming services fighting for subscribers. Also: Pauley talks with actress Sigourney Weaver, featured in four movies this fall; Lee Cowan sits down with singer Wynonna Judd for her first interview since the death of her mother, Naomi; Ted Koppel discusses the impact of the bestseller "Tuesdays with Morrie" with its author, Mitch Albom; Tracy Smith finds out what Gwyneth Paltrow thinks about turning 50; David Martin meets the people behind the incredible true-life Vietnam War adventure, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever"; and Martha Teichner visits an art exhibition that is literally for the birds.