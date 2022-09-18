"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/18 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Roxana Saberi looks at how Putin's war has increased interest in underground shelters. Also: Seth Doane reports on preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, while Mark Phillips examines the scrutiny facing King Charles III; Serena Altschul visits the test kitchens and gardens of Better Homes & Gardens, celebrating its 100th anniversary; Tracy Smith tags along as "The Amazing Race" begins its 34th season; Jonathan Vigliotti talks with comedian Billy Eichner about his gay rom-com "Bros"; David Pogue checks out the Queen's Six, a choral group based at Windsor Castle; and Conor Knighton visits an Alabama farming town that has erected monuments to a notorious pest, the boll weevil.