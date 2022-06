"Oceans Give, Oceans Take": Their role in climate change As greenhouse gases warm the Earth, our oceans play a significant role in absorbing heat that helps regulate rising temperatures. But as writer and narrator Robert Krulwich explains, there is a huge price to pay for heating the oceans. He explains why in this first of a series of "CBS Sunday Morning" video essays, based on the work of Aatish Bhatia. Animation directed and designed by Nate Milton. Music by Buck St. Thomas.