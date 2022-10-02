"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/2 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Martin delves into the classification of government secrets. Plus: Norah O'Donnell visits a museum of CIA spycraft; Seth Doane talks with actress Cate Blanchett about her new film, "Tár"; John Dickerson discusses with Maggie Haberman her new book about Donald Trump, "Confidence Man"; Tracy Smith profiles actor John Stamos; Kris Van Cleave looks at the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, while Charlie D'Agata reports on the war in Ukraine; and David Pogue looks at how NASA intentionally collided a spacecraft with an asteroid.