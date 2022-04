Maren Morris on "Humble Quest" Since her arrival in Nashville as an unknown songwriter nearly a decade ago, Maren Morris has become a country music star, with such hits as "My Church," "The Bones," and this year's Grammy-nominated "Chasing After You" and "Better Than We Found It." Morris talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about her new album, "Humble Quest," and what the past two years – from the pandemic to the birth of her son to social media trolls – have taught her about courage and humility.