"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/16 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, John Dickerson looks at the first year of the Biden Presidency. Plus: Jane Pauley interviews legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli; Luke Burbank talks with Kirsten Dunst, star of "The Power of the Dog"; Jim Axelrod catches up with "Leave It to Beaver" star Tony Dow; Rita Braver visits an exhibition of works by French conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp; Conor Knighton finds out the shocking truth about eels; and David Pogue meets a collector of antique light bulbs.